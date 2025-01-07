Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,409.68
1,416.94
2,333.33
2,282.9
yoy growth (%)
-0.51
-39.27
2.2
150.1
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-61.42
-61.41
-64.83
-60.26
As % of sales
4.35
4.33
2.77
2.63
Other costs
-1,079.01
-1,093.24
-1,554.14
-1,230.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
76.54
77.15
66.6
53.88
Operating profit
269.25
262.29
714.36
992.39
OPM
19.1
18.51
30.61
43.47
Depreciation
-547.18
-634.44
-799.92
-742.66
Interest expense
-663.12
-662.22
-569.74
-1,023.96
Other income
39.16
20.29
182.51
25.58
Profit before tax
-901.89
-1,014.08
-472.79
-748.65
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-901.89
-1,014.08
-472.79
-748.65
Exceptional items
-368.88
-849.46
-1,420.16
-650
Net profit
-1,270.77
-1,863.54
-1,892.95
-1,398.65
yoy growth (%)
-31.8
-1.55
35.34
131.03
NPM
-90.14
-131.51
-81.12
-61.26
