iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.98
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,409.68

1,416.94

2,333.33

2,282.9

yoy growth (%)

-0.51

-39.27

2.2

150.1

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-61.42

-61.41

-64.83

-60.26

As % of sales

4.35

4.33

2.77

2.63

Other costs

-1,079.01

-1,093.24

-1,554.14

-1,230.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

76.54

77.15

66.6

53.88

Operating profit

269.25

262.29

714.36

992.39

OPM

19.1

18.51

30.61

43.47

Depreciation

-547.18

-634.44

-799.92

-742.66

Interest expense

-663.12

-662.22

-569.74

-1,023.96

Other income

39.16

20.29

182.51

25.58

Profit before tax

-901.89

-1,014.08

-472.79

-748.65

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-901.89

-1,014.08

-472.79

-748.65

Exceptional items

-368.88

-849.46

-1,420.16

-650

Net profit

-1,270.77

-1,863.54

-1,892.95

-1,398.65

yoy growth (%)

-31.8

-1.55

35.34

131.03

NPM

-90.14

-131.51

-81.12

-61.26

GTL Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.