GTL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.97
(-2.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

GTL Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-901.89

-1,014.08

-472.79

-748.65

Depreciation

-547.18

-634.44

-799.92

-742.66

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-714.17

-1,210.52

353.4

-213.34

Other operating items

Operating

-2,163.24

-2,859.04

-919.31

-1,704.65

Capital expenditure

-483.81

382.93

121.65

7,890.45

Free cash flow

-2,647.05

-2,476.11

-797.65

6,185.8

Equity raised

-24,847.83

-19,369.8

-106.87

-3,373.41

Investing

2.96

-79.71

80.18

-1,847.13

Financing

2,150.61

1,799.88

-5,145.71

5,166.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-25,341.31

-20,125.74

-5,970.06

6,132.04

