GTL Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-901.89
-1,014.08
-472.79
-748.65
Depreciation
-547.18
-634.44
-799.92
-742.66
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-714.17
-1,210.52
353.4
-213.34
Other operating items
Operating
-2,163.24
-2,859.04
-919.31
-1,704.65
Capital expenditure
-483.81
382.93
121.65
7,890.45
Free cash flow
-2,647.05
-2,476.11
-797.65
6,185.8
Equity raised
-24,847.83
-19,369.8
-106.87
-3,373.41
Investing
2.96
-79.71
80.18
-1,847.13
Financing
2,150.61
1,799.88
-5,145.71
5,166.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25,341.31
-20,125.74
-5,970.06
6,132.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.