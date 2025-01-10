iifl-logo-icon 1
GTL Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

1.89
(-2.58%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13,054.92

12,919

12,917.49

12,914.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-18,141.48

-17,459.74

-15,663.03

-14,201.61

Net Worth

-5,086.56

-4,540.74

-2,745.54

-1,287.1

Minority Interest

Debt

3,900.58

4,280.68

4,872.42

5,084.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-1,185.98

-260.06

2,126.88

3,797.79

Fixed Assets

3,007.19

3,220.13

4,556.15

5,542.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

73.68

68.77

65.29

63.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4,679.75

-4,046.51

-2,984.45

-2,246.37

Inventories

4.02

4.47

4.69

3.67

Inventory Days

0.95

Sundry Debtors

316.42

130.74

86.47

105.44

Debtor Days

27.3

Other Current Assets

391.83

349.17

352.09

293.39

Sundry Creditors

-32.69

-44.32

-30.67

-20.68

Creditor Days

5.35

Other Current Liabilities

-5,359.33

-4,486.57

-3,397.03

-2,628.19

Cash

412.9

497.55

489.89

439.02

Total Assets

-1,185.98

-260.06

2,126.88

3,797.79

