GTL Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13,054.92
12,919
12,917.49
12,914.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-18,141.48
-17,459.74
-15,663.03
-14,201.61
Net Worth
-5,086.56
-4,540.74
-2,745.54
-1,287.1
Minority Interest
Debt
3,900.58
4,280.68
4,872.42
5,084.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-1,185.98
-260.06
2,126.88
3,797.79
Fixed Assets
3,007.19
3,220.13
4,556.15
5,542.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.68
68.77
65.29
63.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4,679.75
-4,046.51
-2,984.45
-2,246.37
Inventories
4.02
4.47
4.69
3.67
Inventory Days
0.95
Sundry Debtors
316.42
130.74
86.47
105.44
Debtor Days
27.3
Other Current Assets
391.83
349.17
352.09
293.39
Sundry Creditors
-32.69
-44.32
-30.67
-20.68
Creditor Days
5.35
Other Current Liabilities
-5,359.33
-4,486.57
-3,397.03
-2,628.19
Cash
412.9
497.55
489.89
439.02
Total Assets
-1,185.98
-260.06
2,126.88
3,797.79
