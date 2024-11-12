iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

GTL Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

1.93
(1.58%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:49:57 AM

GTL Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Shifting of Registered Office of the Company.
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Change in Directorate
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20247 May 2024
GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Annual Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
GTL INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

GTL Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR GTL Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.