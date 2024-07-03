iifl-logo-icon 1
Suyog Telematics Ltd Share Price

1,693
(-5.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:19:59 PM

  • Open1,799.95
  • Day's High1,800
  • 52 Wk High1,968.2
  • Prev. Close1,793.2
  • Day's Low1,675
  • 52 Wk Low 1,455
  • Turnover (lac)625.56
  • P/E27.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value318.03
  • EPS66.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,828.86
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Suyog Telematics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

1,799.95

Prev. Close

1,793.2

Turnover(Lac.)

625.56

Day's High

1,800

Day's Low

1,675

52 Week's High

1,968.2

52 Week's Low

1,455

Book Value

318.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,828.86

P/E

27.01

EPS

66.63

Divi. Yield

0.07

Suyog Telematics Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

12 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Suyog Telematics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suyog Telematics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:41 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.30%

Non-Promoter- 4.31%

Institutions: 4.31%

Non-Institutions: 48.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suyog Telematics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.66

11.02

10.48

10.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

287.73

223.23

177.83

133.35

Net Worth

298.39

234.25

188.31

143.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.79

122.32

84.61

60.53

yoy growth (%)

7.74

44.57

39.76

38.35

Raw materials

-40.09

-54.94

-38.87

-26.58

As % of sales

30.42

44.91

45.94

43.91

Employee costs

-20.74

-6.93

-4.3

-2.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.23

43.42

23.92

23.61

Depreciation

-15.7

-7.21

-4.41

-3.15

Tax paid

-17.83

-10.4

-5.44

-6.66

Working capital

-1.48

-5.1

-0.15

18.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.74

44.57

39.76

38.35

Op profit growth

17.97

65.64

17.27

21.43

EBIT growth

6.37

56.87

10.54

36.16

Net profit growth

-26.12

78.74

9

40.55

No Record Found

Suyog Telematics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

344

12.2892,651.932,222.407,465.3105.67

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

1,195.6

44.9320,482.77266.1802,654.04217.15

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

114.4

43.1516,496.9674.880.171,011.5728.15

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

1,377.9

207.753,143.111.320.1650.3851.7

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

2.03

02,599.83-214.050336.38-4.29

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suyog Telematics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vivek G Lature

Chairman & Managing Director

Shivshankar G Lature

Independent Director

Leena V Govekar

Non Executive Director

Suchitra Shivshankar Lature

Independent Director

Anand Ganpat Kode

Whole-time Director

Subhashita Lature

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aarti Shukla

Independent Director

Udaya Shankar Panda

Independent Director

Sanjay Sarda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suyog Telematics Ltd

Summary

Suyog Telematics Limited was originally incorporated as Suyog Telematics Private Limited on July 28, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. , it The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Suyog Telematics Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name upon conversion was issued on July 27, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Suyog Telematics Limited, is an ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company, founded by promoters Shivshankar Lature and Vivek Lature. The Company is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as is a Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services. It makes available Telecommunication products such as Telecommunications Cables, Telecommunication Panels, Diesel Generators, Earth Strips, Batteries, Electric Power Cable, Fiber Cable and Galvanized Poles etc. in different specifications stated by the buyers.The Companys business is to build, own and operate telecom Poles, Towers (particularly Roof-top towers), optical fiber cable (OFC) systems and related assets and to provide these passive infrastructure assets on a shared basis to wireless and other communications service providers. These customers use the space on telecommunication towers to install active communication-related equipment to operate their wireless communications networks.Their 3 largest customers are Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Reliance Jio, which are the leading wireless telecommunica
Company FAQs

What is the Suyog Telematics Ltd share price today?

The Suyog Telematics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1693 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd is ₹1828.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suyog Telematics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suyog Telematics Ltd is 27.01 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suyog Telematics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suyog Telematics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suyog Telematics Ltd is ₹1455 and ₹1968.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suyog Telematics Ltd?

Suyog Telematics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 21.47%, 3 Month at 15.36% and 1 Month at -2.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suyog Telematics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suyog Telematics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.30 %
Institutions - 4.31 %
Public - 48.38 %

