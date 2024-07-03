Summary

Suyog Telematics Limited was originally incorporated as Suyog Telematics Private Limited on July 28, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. , it The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Suyog Telematics Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name upon conversion was issued on July 27, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Suyog Telematics Limited, is an ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company, founded by promoters Shivshankar Lature and Vivek Lature. The Company is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as is a Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services. It makes available Telecommunication products such as Telecommunications Cables, Telecommunication Panels, Diesel Generators, Earth Strips, Batteries, Electric Power Cable, Fiber Cable and Galvanized Poles etc. in different specifications stated by the buyers.The Companys business is to build, own and operate telecom Poles, Towers (particularly Roof-top towers), optical fiber cable (OFC) systems and related assets and to provide these passive infrastructure assets on a shared basis to wireless and other communications service providers. These customers use the space on telecommunication towers to install active communication-related equipment to operate their wireless communications networks.Their 3 largest customers are Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Reliance Jio, which are the leading wireless telecommunica

Read More