SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹1,799.95
Prev. Close₹1,793.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹625.56
Day's High₹1,800
Day's Low₹1,675
52 Week's High₹1,968.2
52 Week's Low₹1,455
Book Value₹318.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,828.86
P/E27.01
EPS66.63
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.66
11.02
10.48
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
287.73
223.23
177.83
133.35
Net Worth
298.39
234.25
188.31
143.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.79
122.32
84.61
60.53
yoy growth (%)
7.74
44.57
39.76
38.35
Raw materials
-40.09
-54.94
-38.87
-26.58
As % of sales
30.42
44.91
45.94
43.91
Employee costs
-20.74
-6.93
-4.3
-2.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.23
43.42
23.92
23.61
Depreciation
-15.7
-7.21
-4.41
-3.15
Tax paid
-17.83
-10.4
-5.44
-6.66
Working capital
-1.48
-5.1
-0.15
18.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.74
44.57
39.76
38.35
Op profit growth
17.97
65.64
17.27
21.43
EBIT growth
6.37
56.87
10.54
36.16
Net profit growth
-26.12
78.74
9
40.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
344
|12.28
|92,651.93
|2,222.4
|0
|7,465.3
|105.67
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
1,195.6
|44.93
|20,482.77
|266.18
|0
|2,654.04
|217.15
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
114.4
|43.15
|16,496.96
|74.88
|0.17
|1,011.57
|28.15
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
1,377.9
|207.75
|3,143.11
|1.32
|0.16
|50.38
|51.7
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
2.03
|0
|2,599.83
|-214.05
|0
|336.38
|-4.29
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vivek G Lature
Chairman & Managing Director
Shivshankar G Lature
Independent Director
Leena V Govekar
Non Executive Director
Suchitra Shivshankar Lature
Independent Director
Anand Ganpat Kode
Whole-time Director
Subhashita Lature
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aarti Shukla
Independent Director
Udaya Shankar Panda
Independent Director
Sanjay Sarda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suyog Telematics Ltd
Summary
Suyog Telematics Limited was originally incorporated as Suyog Telematics Private Limited on July 28, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. , it The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Suyog Telematics Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name upon conversion was issued on July 27, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Suyog Telematics Limited, is an ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company, founded by promoters Shivshankar Lature and Vivek Lature. The Company is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as is a Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services. It makes available Telecommunication products such as Telecommunications Cables, Telecommunication Panels, Diesel Generators, Earth Strips, Batteries, Electric Power Cable, Fiber Cable and Galvanized Poles etc. in different specifications stated by the buyers.The Companys business is to build, own and operate telecom Poles, Towers (particularly Roof-top towers), optical fiber cable (OFC) systems and related assets and to provide these passive infrastructure assets on a shared basis to wireless and other communications service providers. These customers use the space on telecommunication towers to install active communication-related equipment to operate their wireless communications networks.Their 3 largest customers are Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Reliance Jio, which are the leading wireless telecommunica
Read More
The Suyog Telematics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1693 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suyog Telematics Ltd is ₹1828.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suyog Telematics Ltd is 27.01 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suyog Telematics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suyog Telematics Ltd is ₹1455 and ₹1968.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suyog Telematics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 21.47%, 3 Month at 15.36% and 1 Month at -2.37%.
