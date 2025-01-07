Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
131.79
122.32
84.61
60.53
yoy growth (%)
7.74
44.57
39.76
38.35
Raw materials
-40.09
-54.94
-38.87
-26.58
As % of sales
30.42
44.91
45.94
43.91
Employee costs
-20.74
-6.93
-4.3
-2.58
As % of sales
15.73
5.67
5.08
4.27
Other costs
-5.36
-4.83
-7.86
-2.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.06
3.95
9.29
4.53
Operating profit
65.59
55.6
33.56
28.62
OPM
49.76
45.45
39.67
47.27
Depreciation
-15.7
-7.21
-4.41
-3.15
Interest expense
-10.38
-6.03
-7.6
-4.9
Other income
2.73
1.07
2.37
3.05
Profit before tax
42.23
43.42
23.92
23.61
Taxes
-17.83
-10.4
-5.44
-6.66
Tax rate
-42.22
-23.94
-22.77
-28.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.39
33.02
18.47
16.95
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
24.39
33.02
18.47
16.95
yoy growth (%)
-26.12
78.74
9
40.55
NPM
18.51
27
21.83
28
