Suyog Telematics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,715.05
(1.39%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

131.79

122.32

84.61

60.53

yoy growth (%)

7.74

44.57

39.76

38.35

Raw materials

-40.09

-54.94

-38.87

-26.58

As % of sales

30.42

44.91

45.94

43.91

Employee costs

-20.74

-6.93

-4.3

-2.58

As % of sales

15.73

5.67

5.08

4.27

Other costs

-5.36

-4.83

-7.86

-2.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.06

3.95

9.29

4.53

Operating profit

65.59

55.6

33.56

28.62

OPM

49.76

45.45

39.67

47.27

Depreciation

-15.7

-7.21

-4.41

-3.15

Interest expense

-10.38

-6.03

-7.6

-4.9

Other income

2.73

1.07

2.37

3.05

Profit before tax

42.23

43.42

23.92

23.61

Taxes

-17.83

-10.4

-5.44

-6.66

Tax rate

-42.22

-23.94

-22.77

-28.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.39

33.02

18.47

16.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.39

33.02

18.47

16.95

yoy growth (%)

-26.12

78.74

9

40.55

NPM

18.51

27

21.83

28

