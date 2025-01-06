iifl-logo-icon 1
Suyog Telematics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,691.5
(-5.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Suyog Telematics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

42.23

43.42

23.92

23.61

Depreciation

-15.7

-7.21

-4.41

-3.15

Tax paid

-17.83

-10.4

-5.44

-6.66

Working capital

-1.48

-5.1

-0.15

18.01

Other operating items

Operating

7.2

20.71

13.9

31.8

Capital expenditure

86.49

52.16

22.27

31.45

Free cash flow

93.69

72.87

36.17

63.25

Equity raised

225.93

143.47

83.55

52.82

Investing

0

-1.07

0

0

Financing

92.13

25.01

37.02

43.86

Dividends paid

0

0

1.01

0

Net in cash

411.75

240.28

157.76

159.94

