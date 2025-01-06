Suyog Telematics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
42.23
43.42
23.92
23.61
Depreciation
-15.7
-7.21
-4.41
-3.15
Tax paid
-17.83
-10.4
-5.44
-6.66
Working capital
-1.48
-5.1
-0.15
18.01
Other operating items
Operating
7.2
20.71
13.9
31.8
Capital expenditure
86.49
52.16
22.27
31.45
Free cash flow
93.69
72.87
36.17
63.25
Equity raised
225.93
143.47
83.55
52.82
Investing
0
-1.07
0
0
Financing
92.13
25.01
37.02
43.86
Dividends paid
0
0
1.01
0
Net in cash
411.75
240.28
157.76
159.94
