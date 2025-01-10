Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Aug-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
47.3%
47.32%
47.32%
47.32%
47.32%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
4.31%
4.81%
4.77%
4.73%
0%
Non-Institutions
48.38%
47.86%
47.9%
47.84%
52.58%
Total Non-Promoter
52.69%
52.67%
52.67%
52.58%
52.58%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0.09%
0.09%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
