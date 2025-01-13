Suyog Telematics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.66
11.02
10.48
10.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
287.73
223.23
177.83
133.35
Net Worth
298.39
234.25
188.31
143.5
Minority Interest
Debt
150.38
158.06
117.6
93.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
33.87
34.37
24.9
18.71
Total Liabilities
482.64
426.68
330.81
255.68
Fixed Assets
372.67
342.8
268.45
215.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.76
0.4
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.65
1.59
0.19
0.21
Networking Capital
98.63
79.37
58.56
37.04
Inventories
7.32
5.32
5.18
2.77
Inventory Days
7.67
Sundry Debtors
46.19
40.55
26.74
26.82
Debtor Days
74.27
Other Current Assets
70.23
88.17
56.87
65.52
Sundry Creditors
-16.09
-40.9
-12.54
-32.83
Creditor Days
90.91
Other Current Liabilities
-9.02
-13.77
-17.69
-25.24
Cash
3.65
2.17
3.23
2.93
Total Assets
482.65
426.69
330.83
255.68
