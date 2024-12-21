Board Meeting 21 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Suyog Telematics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. 2)To consider and discuss any other business with the permission of the Chairman.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Suyog Telematics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Considered and approved the proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity or any other Equity- Linked or Convertible Securities or any combination thereof through all or any permissible modes or method, in one or more tranches, through one or more public and/or private offerings, including private placement, preferential issue or such other modes which is considered appropriate as may be permitted under the applicable law, as may be decided by the Board, subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals, if applicable and subject to approval of shareholders of the Company, and to approve ancillary actions in this regard, including determination of issue price, if any, for an aggregate amount upto Rs. 350 Crore (Rupees Three Hundred and Fifty Crore Only). (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Suyog Telematics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. Proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis to the High Net-worth Individual (HNI) investors as & when required subject to the approval of members of the Company. 3. To fix the date of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, 2. Considered and approved the loan or guarantee or security to be given or provided in connection with loan availed by any other person specified under section 185 of the companies act, 2013, 3. considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Ajay Kumar Thakur (DIN: 02910317) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) on the Board of the company, 4. considered and approved the re-appointment of S P M L & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.: 136549W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company, 5. proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares on preferential basis to the High Net-worth Individual (HNI) investors has been deferred to next Board Meeting, 6. the Board has fixed Friday, August 30, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible and other agenda (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 21 May 2024

Suyog Telematics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial year ended on March 31 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Suyog Telematics Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 24, 2024 has, inter alia recommended a Final Dividend of Rs 1.25 (12.50%) per equity share of face value of Rs 10/- each for the Financial Year 2023-24, which shall be paid within 30 days from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting subject to approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record date for the payment of Final dividend will be intimated separately. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

Suyog Telematics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Listing Regulations, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors of Suyog Telematics Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, May 21, 2024 has, inter-alia, considered and approved the Audited Financial Statements and Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the Audited Financial Results together with the Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, are enclosed herewith. Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 - 1. Approved the re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor. 2. Approved the reconstitution of Audit Committe and Nomination & Remuneration Committee w.e.f May 21, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024