Approved convening of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 11:30 am through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Proceedings of 29th Annual General Meeting of Suyog Telematics Limited held on September 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024)