Suyog Telematics Ltd Summary

Suyog Telematics Limited was originally incorporated as Suyog Telematics Private Limited on July 28, 1995, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. , it The Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name changed to Suyog Telematics Limited. A fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to change of name upon conversion was issued on July 27, 2013 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra.Suyog Telematics Limited, is an ISO 9001: 2008, ISO 14001:2015 & OHSAS 18001:2007 certified company, founded by promoters Shivshankar Lature and Vivek Lature. The Company is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as is a Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services. It makes available Telecommunication products such as Telecommunications Cables, Telecommunication Panels, Diesel Generators, Earth Strips, Batteries, Electric Power Cable, Fiber Cable and Galvanized Poles etc. in different specifications stated by the buyers.The Companys business is to build, own and operate telecom Poles, Towers (particularly Roof-top towers), optical fiber cable (OFC) systems and related assets and to provide these passive infrastructure assets on a shared basis to wireless and other communications service providers. These customers use the space on telecommunication towers to install active communication-related equipment to operate their wireless communications networks.Their 3 largest customers are Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, and Reliance Jio, which are the leading wireless telecommunication service providers in India by wireless revenue. Currently, it has Telecom Towers in 12 circles including Mumbai, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Assam & NE, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Further, it has 8 Telecom sites, SLUM areas, NISA, NHAI, MSRDC, MMRDA, BEST, CCTV and COW. MMRDA, MSRDC, BEST and NHAI are government bodies on which locations the Company has exclusive rights to erect telecom towers. The Company offer services to Telecom Operators in installing Telecom Infrastructure on job work basis.Apart from these, Company specializes in innovative solutions which are different from the existing tower sharing concept. It play host to telecom service providers by acquiring and deploying greener pole sites or the traditional RTT sites. Thus, it provides services in terms of infrastructure provisioning for Poles, Towers and Optical Fibre to Telecom Operators in niche areas.The Company is also registered as Infrastructure Provider Category-I (IP-I) with DoT (Department of Telecommunications). It has provided a number of Poles and Infrastructure on lease over various areas in and around Maharashtra and Uttarakhand and also installed BTS equipments on poles for most of leading Mobile Service Providers in India, including, Bharti Airtel Ltd., Vodafone Essar Ltd., Idea Cellular Ltd., and TTML. Having been in business of civil construction for over 2 decades, the company group has completed installation of more than 200 Poles for various TSPs and about 10,000 Roof-Top Towers for BSNL on job work basis. The Company witnessed a doubling in rollout of mobile towers by telecom operators as Reliance Jio long planned service got launched in 2016-17.