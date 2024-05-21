TO THE MEMBERS OF SUYOG TELEMATICS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SUYOG TELEMATICS LIMITED (CIN-L32109MH1995PLC091107) (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the “financial statements”).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit and total comprehensive income / (loss), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

Material uncertainty arising out of certain developments on one of the largest customer and its consequential impact on business operations of the Company

We draw attention to note 56 (a) of the financial statements, which describes the impact on business operations, receivables and financial position of the Company on account of one of the largest customers financial condition and its ability to continue as a going concern.

The customers assumption of going concern is essentially dependent on its ability to raise additional funds as required and successful negotiations with lenders for continued support and generation of cash flow from its operations that it needs to settle its liabilities as they fall due

We draw attention to Note 56 (b) to the accompanying financial statements, which describe that Statutory Compliance with respect to GST and TDS is subject to reconciliation and subsequent adjustment.

We draw attention to Note 56 (c) to the accompanying financial statements, which describe that balances in the accounts of Trade Receivables are subject to confirmation / reconciliation.

We draw attention to Note 56 (d) to the accompanying financial statements, which describe weakness in the Internal control design commensurate with the growing size of its business, to mitigate the risk; enhancement to internal controls is in the process of implementation to address the deficiencies identified in the Internal Control System.

We draw attention to Note 56 (e) to the accompanying financial statements, which describe that Company is in the process to acquire the shares of Supreme Suyog Funicular Ropeways Private limited (SSFRPL).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Capitalisation of Assets There are a number of areas where management judgment impacts the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, and their respective depreciation profiles. These include: the decision to capitalize or expense costs; the annual asset life review including the impact of changes in the strategy; and the timeliness of the transfer from assets in the course of construction. Refer Note 3.11 - of the financial statements “Property, plant and equipment”. We tested controls in place over the property, plant and equipment cycle, evaluated the appropriateness of capitalization policies, performed tests of details on costs capitalized and assessed the timeliness of the transfer of assets in the course of construction and the application of the asset life. In performing these substantive procedures, we assessed the judgments made by management including: the nature of underlying costs capitalized; the appropriateness of asset lives applied in the calculation of depreciation. Assessed the appropriateness of work in progress on balance sheet date by evaluating the underlying documentation to identify possible delays. Trade receivables comprise a significant portion of the liquid assets of the Company. As indicated in Note No 9 & 39 to the financial statements, The most significant portion of the trade receivables over 90 days comprises large customers who are within their historic payment patterns. The Company has recognised loss allowance as the Company expects that there is credit loss on trade receivables. Accordingly, the estimation of the allowance for trade receivables is a significant judgement area and is therefore considered a key audit matter. We assessed the validity of material long outstanding receivables by obtaining third-party confirmations of amounts owing. We also considered payments received subsequent to year-end, past payment history and unusual patterns to identify potentially impaired balances. The assessment of the appropriateness of the allowance for trade receivables comprised a variety of audit procedures including: Challenging the appropriateness and reasonableness of the assumptions applied in the directors assessment of the receivables allowance; Consideration of the creditworthiness of significant trade receivables over 90 days utilizing external ratings agencies wherever possible; Consideration and concurrence of the agreed payment terms. Verification of receipts from trade receivables subsequent to year-end.. Inspection of credit insurance policies; and Considered the completeness and accuracy of the disclosures To address the risk of management bias, we evaluated the statements of our procedures against audit procedures on other key balances to assess whether or not there was an indication of bias. We were satisfied that the trade receivables are fairly valued and disclosures related to trade receivable in the financial statements are appropriate

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the Company to express an opinion on the Financial Statements

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the statements of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit report we report that:

a) We have sought and, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, including other comprehensive income, the cash flow statement and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The reservation relating to the Maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in the paragraph 2(A) (b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. and

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 31 to the financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses under the applicable law or accounting standards;

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company, if any; and

d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii)The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (i) and (ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) (i) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(ii)The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2024, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ payable by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/ payable to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For S P M L & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 136549W Gautam Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 449094 Date: May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24449094BKAHSF2845

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a year of three years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and verification is under process as per the verification plan and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there is no immovable property disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipment (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) in the Standalone financial statements of the Company. Hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder,

2. a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year.

On the basis of examination of records, we are of the opinion that the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate and that no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification. The discrepancies wherever noted have been properly dealt with in the books of account of the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained any working capital facility from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence, reporting under clause (ii)(b) of order is not applicable.

3. a) The Company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which: The Company has granted unsecured loans to company. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans, guarantees and securities are as per the table given below

Particulars Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the Year Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeway Limited 58.45 Gurudev Funiculer Ropeway Pvt. Ltd. 5.79 Suyog Technomatrix (I) Ltd. 237.35 Balance outstanding (gross) as at balance sheet date in respect of the above cases Suyog Gurbaxani Funicular Ropeway NIL Gurudev Funiculer Ropeway Pvt. Ltd. (60.13) Suyog Technomatrix (I) Ltd. NIL

b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(f) is not applicable.

4. According to information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investment and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed thereunder during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company. We have broadly reviewed the books of account relating to Materials, Labour and other items of cost maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has been generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, tds, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of sales tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax and cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute with the relevant authorities. Details of dues of Income-tax which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Year to which the amount relates Amount Involved (Rs. In lakh) Income Tax Demand From Income Tax Department Assessing Officer Centralised A.Y. 2013-14, 7.01 Processing Center Centralised A.Y. 2015-16, 269.51 Processing Center Centralised A.Y. 2016-17, 24.52 Processing Center Centralised A.Y. 2017-18, 79.29 Processing Center Centralised A.Y. 2018-19 369.19 Processing Center Centralised A.Y. 2019-20 59.85 Processing Center A.Y. 2020-21 168.36 Service Tax Demand from Service Tax Department Supreme Court* F. Y. 2007-08 to F.Y. 2010-11 134.23

*Based on representation provided by the management.

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. (a) Based on audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in repayment of dues to and banks along with the interest, wherever applicable and maintaining the account under standard category. The Company does not have any borrowings from government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or Joint Venture Company.

10. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer of equity shares during the year.

(b) During the year, the company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, though idle funds which were not utilized have been kept idle in the bank account.

11. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business except as given in Note 56 (d).

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us there is an unspent amount of Rs 59.32/ Lakhs- in respect of other than ongoing project during the year. The Unspent amount will be transferred within 6 Months from the end of the financial year

(b) There are no unspent amounts is respect of ongoing project, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance with provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For S P M L & Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 136549W Gautam Jain Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No. 449094 Date: May 21, 2024 UDIN: 24449094BKAHSF2845

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Suyog Telematics Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future years are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanation given to us, except as given in the Note 56 (d) to the accompanying financial statements, which describe weakness in the Internal control design commensurate with the growing size of its business, to mitigate the risk; enhancement to internal controls is implemented by the management to address the deficiencies identified in the Internal Control System. Company has maintained, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.