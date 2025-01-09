This is to inform you that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, January 17, 2025 at 11:30.A.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM) to transact the following businesses as mentioned below:- 1) To consider and approve the Issue of Warrants by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement Basis to a person belonging to Promoter Group. 2)To consider and approve the issue of Equity Shares by way of Preferential Issue on Private Placement Basis to a persons belonging to Non-Promoter Category. Intimation of Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, January 17, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)