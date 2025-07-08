iifl-logo
Nu Tek India Ltd Share Price Live

0.35
(16.67%)
Nov 25, 2019|03:28:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.3
  • Day's High0.35
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.3
  • Day's Low0.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)1.22
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value29.43
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.41
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nu Tek India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Telecomm Equipment & Infra Services

Open

0.3

Prev. Close

0.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.22

Day's High

0.35

Day's Low

0.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

29.43

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.41

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nu Tek India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Nu Tek India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Nu Tek India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:45 PM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 90.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Nu Tek India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

77.26

77.26

77.26

77.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

410.13

409.3

411.11

411.11

Net Worth

487.39

486.56

488.37

488.37

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

39.23

30.67

66.05

139.23

yoy growth (%)

27.91

-53.56

-52.56

16.79

Raw materials

-2.12

-3.03

-36.42

-88.05

As % of sales

5.4

9.87

55.14

63.24

Employee costs

-17.11

-14.68

-13.56

-20.59

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0.27

-1.79

0.63

-28.1

Depreciation

-0.64

-0.7

-0.7

-1.06

Tax paid

1.58

0.09

-0.26

0.06

Working capital

-13.14

-79.36

-8.3

-27.96

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.91

-53.56

-52.56

16.79

Op profit growth

-144.71

-212.09

-116.11

-356.56

EBIT growth

139.28

-76.6

-114.87

-339.86

Net profit growth

-209.41

-547.36

-101.35

-811.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

43.57

38.81

81.64

156.53

153.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

43.57

38.81

81.64

156.53

153.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.68

6

0.32

1.55

1.57

View Annually Results

Nu Tek India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indus Towers Ltd

INDUSTOWER

406.25

11.041,09,522.241,776.507,727.1120.94

Tejas Networks Ltd

TEJASNET

697.85

27.3412,328.99-62.010.361,801218.11

HFCL Ltd

HFCL

83.09

61.5511,987.17-72.590.12757.1927.46

GTL Infrastructure Ltd

GTLINFRA

1.75

02,254.55-248.890337.02-4.65

NELCO Ltd

NELCO

960.5

224.132,199.28-0.030.150.7753.63

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nu Tek India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Inder Sharma

Independent Director

Amar Sarin

Independent Director

Ayub Yaegaung Younes

Non Executive Director

Vijay Tandon

Registered Office

A-213 Road No 4 Gali No 11,

Mahipalpur,

New Delhi - 110037

Tel: 91-11-3269-4477

Website: http://www.nutek.in

Email: info@nutek.in

Registrar Office

1-2-285,

Domalguda, J B Apartments,

Hyderabad - 500 029

Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763

Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com

Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com

Summary

The Company was incorporated as Nu Tek India Private Limited on July 6, 1993. Subsequently, the company has converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Nu Tek In...
Read More

Reports by Nu Tek India Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nu Tek India Ltd share price today?

The Nu Tek India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nu Tek India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nu Tek India Ltd is ₹5.41 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nu Tek India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nu Tek India Ltd is 0 and 0.01 as of 25 Nov ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nu Tek India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nu Tek India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nu Tek India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 25 Nov ‘19

What is the CAGR of Nu Tek India Ltd?

Nu Tek India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.65%, 3 Years at -22.43%, 1 Year at -12.50%, 6 Month at 16.67%, 3 Month at 75.00% and 1 Month at 133.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nu Tek India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nu Tek India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

