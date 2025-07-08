Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTelecomm Equipment & Infra Services
Open₹0.3
Prev. Close₹0.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.22
Day's High₹0.35
Day's Low₹0.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹29.43
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.41
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
77.26
77.26
77.26
77.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
410.13
409.3
411.11
411.11
Net Worth
487.39
486.56
488.37
488.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
39.23
30.67
66.05
139.23
yoy growth (%)
27.91
-53.56
-52.56
16.79
Raw materials
-2.12
-3.03
-36.42
-88.05
As % of sales
5.4
9.87
55.14
63.24
Employee costs
-17.11
-14.68
-13.56
-20.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.27
-1.79
0.63
-28.1
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.7
-0.7
-1.06
Tax paid
1.58
0.09
-0.26
0.06
Working capital
-13.14
-79.36
-8.3
-27.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.91
-53.56
-52.56
16.79
Op profit growth
-144.71
-212.09
-116.11
-356.56
EBIT growth
139.28
-76.6
-114.87
-339.86
Net profit growth
-209.41
-547.36
-101.35
-811.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
43.57
38.81
81.64
156.53
153.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
43.57
38.81
81.64
156.53
153.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.68
6
0.32
1.55
1.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indus Towers Ltd
INDUSTOWER
406.25
|11.04
|1,09,522.24
|1,776.5
|0
|7,727.1
|120.94
Tejas Networks Ltd
TEJASNET
697.85
|27.34
|12,328.99
|-62.01
|0.36
|1,801
|218.11
HFCL Ltd
HFCL
83.09
|61.55
|11,987.17
|-72.59
|0.12
|757.19
|27.46
GTL Infrastructure Ltd
GTLINFRA
1.75
|0
|2,254.55
|-248.89
|0
|337.02
|-4.65
NELCO Ltd
NELCO
960.5
|224.13
|2,199.28
|-0.03
|0.1
|50.77
|53.63
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Inder Sharma
Independent Director
Amar Sarin
Independent Director
Ayub Yaegaung Younes
Non Executive Director
Vijay Tandon
A-213 Road No 4 Gali No 11,
Mahipalpur,
New Delhi - 110037
Tel: 91-11-3269-4477
Website: http://www.nutek.in
Email: info@nutek.in
1-2-285,
Domalguda, J B Apartments,
Hyderabad - 500 029
Tel: 91-40-27642217 /2763
Website: www.aarthiconsultants.com
Email: info@aarthiconsultants.com
Summary
The Company was incorporated as Nu Tek India Private Limited on July 6, 1993. Subsequently, the company has converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Nu Tek In...
Read More
Reports by Nu Tek India Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.