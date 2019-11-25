Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
39.23
30.67
66.05
139.23
yoy growth (%)
27.91
-53.56
-52.56
16.79
Raw materials
-2.12
-3.03
-36.42
-88.05
As % of sales
5.4
9.87
55.14
63.24
Employee costs
-17.11
-14.68
-13.56
-20.59
As % of sales
43.61
47.86
20.52
14.78
Other costs
-18.01
-17.41
-12.1
-55.22
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.9
56.76
18.31
39.66
Operating profit
1.99
-4.45
3.96
-24.63
OPM
5.07
-14.5
6.01
-17.69
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.7
-0.7
-1.06
Interest expense
-1.73
-2.63
-2.95
-3.97
Other income
0.66
5.99
0.32
1.56
Profit before tax
0.27
-1.79
0.63
-28.1
Taxes
1.58
0.09
-0.26
0.06
Tax rate
564.28
-5.02
-40.62
-0.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.86
-1.7
0.37
-28.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.86
-1.7
0.38
-28.04
yoy growth (%)
-209.41
-547.36
-101.35
-811.67
NPM
4.74
-5.54
0.57
-20.13
