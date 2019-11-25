Nu Tek India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0.27
-1.79
0.63
-28.1
Depreciation
-0.64
-0.7
-0.7
-1.06
Tax paid
1.58
0.09
-0.26
0.06
Working capital
-13.14
-79.36
-8.3
-27.96
Other operating items
Operating
-11.92
-81.76
-8.62
-57.06
Capital expenditure
0.37
0.69
-1.34
-2.68
Free cash flow
-11.54
-81.07
-9.96
-59.74
Equity raised
817.57
822.11
821.84
940.71
Investing
-0.16
0
0
-62.63
Financing
-9.1
-2.6
-9.55
-0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
796.77
738.44
802.33
818.07
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.