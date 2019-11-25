Nu Tek India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
77.26
77.26
77.26
77.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
410.13
409.3
411.11
411.11
Net Worth
487.39
486.56
488.37
488.37
Minority Interest
Debt
5.25
14.35
16.95
26.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.13
0.16
0.29
0.08
Total Liabilities
492.77
501.07
505.61
515.01
Fixed Assets
2.85
2.34
2.37
3.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
362.34
362.5
362.5
362.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3
1.38
0.58
0.43
Networking Capital
122.89
129.97
130.61
141.78
Inventories
0
0
0
0.77
Inventory Days
0
0
0
2.01
Sundry Debtors
33.35
26.35
37.52
79.5
Debtor Days
310.29
313.58
207.33
208.41
Other Current Assets
135.59
138.9
143.64
148.35
Sundry Creditors
-4.17
-4.79
-21.89
-58.52
Creditor Days
38.79
57
120.96
153.41
Other Current Liabilities
-41.88
-30.49
-28.66
-28.32
Cash
1.69
4.88
9.55
6.87
Total Assets
492.77
501.07
505.61
515.01
No Record Found
