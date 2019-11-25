Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.26
-52.46
-47.84
2.18
Op profit growth
-116.78
-238.15
-128.42
-259.77
EBIT growth
-84.67
992.13
-96.65
-437.69
Net profit growth
-92.94
192.87
-86.11
-1,424.45
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.16
-21.18
7.28
-13.37
EBIT margin
-3.41
-25.04
-1.09
-16.99
Net profit margin
-1.99
-31.77
-5.15
-19.37
RoCE
-0.23
-1.51
-0.14
-4.25
RoNW
-0.03
-0.49
-0.17
-1.26
RoA
-0.03
-0.48
-0.16
-1.21
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.28
-1.28
-0.73
-2.43
Book value per share
40.01
40.83
40.03
39.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.34
-0.45
-0.61
-0.19
P/B
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
6.91
-8.44
2
-1.32
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-73.06
-0.32
7.94
-0.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,012.65
1,144.89
647.06
396.78
Inventory days
0
0
1.72
3.84
Creditor days
-184.36
-199.84
-239.3
-126.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.85
3.66
0.29
6.61
Net debt / equity
0
0.01
0
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
2.81
-1.19
0.95
-0.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-4.86
-7.8
-44.61
-56.75
Employee costs
-49.48
-54.52
-22.85
-14.15
Other costs
-42.48
-58.85
-25.24
-42.46
