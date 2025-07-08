Nu Tek India Ltd Summary

The Company was incorporated as Nu Tek India Private Limited on July 6, 1993. Subsequently, the company has converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Nu Tek India Limited on March 24, 2006.The company has engaged in the business of Telecom infrastructure services provider offering Infrastructure rollout solutions for both mobile and fixed telecommunication networks. The company has offered services to Telecommunication Equipment Manufacturers, Telecom operators as well as third party infrastructure leasing companies in installing and maintaining Telecom Network Equipment & Infrastructure. The company has in the process of creating a total solution undertake initial feasibility studies, prepare strategies, and undertake engineering, electronics, construction, installation, integration and maintenance of network components for customers. The company has also registered with Department of Telecommunication as Infrastructure Provider - Category I.The continued growth in the number of cellular subscribers and service provider alongwith increasing minutes of usage per subscriber will require telecom operators to add additional equipments and investment on cell sites to maintain optimum performance of their networks. Today, the cellular operators have to continuously increase their foot-print by offering services to areas where there is no coverage. In order to meet the growing demand of new subscribers and the market conditions, the telecom operators are resorting more and more to outsourcing their network roll out components. The activities like operation and maintenance are now being routinely outsourced by all major telecom operators alongwith Operations and maintenance, several outsourcing deals like Network Management and Managed Services are being structured. The company has offered all outsourced services related to design, installation, construction, operation and maintenance of telecom networks.The company has undertake turnkey projects, provide management expertise to clients for infrastructure creation and installation for telecom sites which includes Passive Infrastructure like Towers, Telecom Shelters, Backup Power - DG sets and Battery Banks, Electrical Infrastructure and Earthing Stations etc. and active infrastructure like Base Transceiver Station (BTS), microwave, optic fibre, Base Station Controller (BSC), Mobile Switching Centres (MSC), IN (Intelligent networks), Value added services (VAS) equipments, transmission equipment such as STMs and Microwaves to the most advanced World Interoperability for Microwave Access (WIMAX) equipment and future ready 3G Nodes.