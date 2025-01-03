iifl-logo-icon 1
Non Ferrous Metals Sector Stocks List

Non Ferrous Metals Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Hindalco Industries Ltd

591.15

-7.85-1.31132844.8023.99

Tinplate Company of India Ltd(Merged)

430.5

-1.55-0.364506.0448.31

Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd(Merged)

90.3

2.552.9130351.6416.52

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd

594.3

5.450.933423.4244.27

Century Extrusions Ltd

23.52

-0.75-3.09188.1625.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

208

-8.55-3.9538201.9413.95

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

469.15

16.653.68198230.8421.75

Precision Wires India Ltd

171.72

-4.31-2.453067.9138.62

Cubex Tubings Ltd

87.27

0.840.97124.9629.07

Hindustan Copper Ltd

250.23

0.490.2024197.8460.01

Ram Ratna Wires Ltd

573.95

-6.50-1.122527.7946.63

Parekh Aluminex Ltd

35.2

-1.10-3.0345.550

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

894.4

7.550.852511.9443.9

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd

405

3.000.75419.9357.93

MMP Industries Ltd

341.75

0.650.19868.1330.05

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

1.95

-0.10-4.886.250

Nissan Copper Ltd

1.25

-0.05-3.857.860

Maan Aluminium Ltd

123.38

-0.26-0.21667.3029.03

Gravita India Ltd

2290.75

39.101.7416907.6790.42

Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd

32.11

1.966.50210.4338.13

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

29.58

0.250.8550.4656.4

Euro Panel Products Ltd

195

-3.30-1.66477.7532.77

Shera Energy Ltd

198.4

-5.60-2.75452.1266.45

Divine Power Energy Ltd

141.95

2.751.98304.7347.03

Rajputana Industries Ltd

89.35

-0.25-0.28198.4938.79

GSM Foils Ltd

120.7

0.000.00154.64112.8

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

