Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
|-7.85
|-1.31
|132844.80
|23.99
Tinplate Company of India Ltd(Merged)
430.5
|-1.55
|-0.36
|4506.04
|48.31
Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd(Merged)
90.3
|2.55
|2.91
|30351.64
|16.52
Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd
594.3
|5.45
|0.93
|3423.42
|44.27
Century Extrusions Ltd
23.52
|-0.75
|-3.09
|188.16
|25.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
|-8.55
|-3.95
|38201.94
|13.95
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
|16.65
|3.68
|198230.84
|21.75
Precision Wires India Ltd
171.72
|-4.31
|-2.45
|3067.91
|38.62
Cubex Tubings Ltd
87.27
|0.84
|0.97
|124.96
|29.07
Hindustan Copper Ltd
250.23
|0.49
|0.20
|24197.84
|60.01
Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
573.95
|-6.50
|-1.12
|2527.79
|46.63
Parekh Aluminex Ltd
35.2
|-1.10
|-3.03
|45.55
|0
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
894.4
|7.55
|0.85
|2511.94
|43.9
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd
405
|3.00
|0.75
|419.93
|57.93
MMP Industries Ltd
341.75
|0.65
|0.19
|868.13
|30.05
Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd
1.95
|-0.10
|-4.88
|6.25
|0
Nissan Copper Ltd
1.25
|-0.05
|-3.85
|7.86
|0
Maan Aluminium Ltd
123.38
|-0.26
|-0.21
|667.30
|29.03
Gravita India Ltd
2290.75
|39.10
|1.74
|16907.67
|90.42
Manaksia Aluminium Company Ltd
32.11
|1.96
|6.50
|210.43
|38.13
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd
29.58
|0.25
|0.85
|50.46
|56.4
Euro Panel Products Ltd
195
|-3.30
|-1.66
|477.75
|32.77
Shera Energy Ltd
198.4
|-5.60
|-2.75
|452.12
|66.45
Divine Power Energy Ltd
141.95
|2.75
|1.98
|304.73
|47.03
Rajputana Industries Ltd
89.35
|-0.25
|-0.28
|198.49
|38.79
GSM Foils Ltd
120.7
|0.00
|0.00
|154.64
|112.8
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.