Century Extrusions Ltd Share Price

23.32
(-0.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:07 AM

  • Open23.69
  • Day's High23.97
  • 52 Wk High31.3
  • Prev. Close23.52
  • Day's Low23.1
  • 52 Wk Low 16.95
  • Turnover (lac)10.06
  • P/E24.39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value9.73
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)186.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Century Extrusions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

23.69

Prev. Close

23.52

Turnover(Lac.)

10.06

Day's High

23.97

Day's Low

23.1

52 Week's High

31.3

52 Week's Low

16.95

Book Value

9.73

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

186.56

P/E

24.39

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

Century Extrusions Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jul, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Century Extrusions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Century Extrusions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 47.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Century Extrusions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8

8

8

8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

65.05

57.15

51.24

44.87

Net Worth

73.05

65.15

59.24

52.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

322.46

187.33

230.56

235.92

yoy growth (%)

72.13

-18.75

-2.27

30.66

Raw materials

-251.85

-137.37

-170.88

-183.35

As % of sales

78.1

73.33

74.11

77.71

Employee costs

-13.95

-12.1

-13.9

-12.53

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

8.64

3.13

5.38

4.35

Depreciation

-3.39

-5.09

-5.11

-3.59

Tax paid

-2.48

-0.95

-1.68

-0.65

Working capital

12.06

3.12

8.97

7.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

72.13

-18.75

-2.27

30.66

Op profit growth

23.56

-2.35

33.19

19.35

EBIT growth

53.73

-12.78

12.84

27.55

Net profit growth

183.02

-41.08

-0.26

174.81

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Century Extrusions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Century Extrusions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vikram Jhunjhunwala

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A K Hajra

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suhita Mukheropadhyay

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rajib Mazumdar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Deepankar Bose

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bishwanath Choudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajan Singh

Independent Director

Dhwani Fathepuria

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kishore

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Century Extrusions Ltd

Summary

Established in 1988, Century Extrusions Ltd was promoted by Late Shri M P Jhunjhunwala and C L Jhunjhunwala. The Company is one of Indias large pure play aluminium extrusion manufacturer. CELs production facility is located at Kharagpur (West Bengal) in eastern part of India, close to leading primary aluminium manufacturers in India. It finds application in doors, windows, partitions. furniture, transport, consumer durables etc. from its facility at Midnapore, West Bengal. This plant has a total capacity of 7000 TPA. To part finance this Rs.10.08 crore Midnapore Plant Project, the Company went public in Feb 90. It had technical tie-up with UBE Industries, Japan. The products of the Company were mostly consumed by Ship Building, Aerospace, Interior-Decor, Railway, Jute and Textile industries.In 1996-97, the Company increased the installed capacity of Aluminium Extrusions by 3600 TPA. Further, the Company jointly with its promoters acquired the management of Sangam Aluminium Ltd (SAL) by acquiring 100% stake. CEL manufactures and supplies extrusions for varied applications (architectural, road transport vehicles, railways, electrical and electronic applications, engineering applications, automotive sector, consumer durables, Defence applications and irrigation, among others). CELs extrusion presses have been manufactured by renowned equipment manufacturers UBE Industries (Japan) and Siddhartha Industries (India). The Company commenced commercial production of Power Transmissi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Century Extrusions Ltd share price today?

The Century Extrusions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Century Extrusions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Extrusions Ltd is ₹186.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Century Extrusions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Century Extrusions Ltd is 24.39 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Century Extrusions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Extrusions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Extrusions Ltd is ₹16.95 and ₹31.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Century Extrusions Ltd?

Century Extrusions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.57%, 3 Years at 16.57%, 1 Year at 13.62%, 6 Month at 6.14%, 3 Month at 0.26% and 1 Month at -7.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Century Extrusions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Century Extrusions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.04 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 47.76 %

