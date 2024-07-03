Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹23.69
Prev. Close₹23.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.06
Day's High₹23.97
Day's Low₹23.1
52 Week's High₹31.3
52 Week's Low₹16.95
Book Value₹9.73
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)186.56
P/E24.39
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.05
57.15
51.24
44.87
Net Worth
73.05
65.15
59.24
52.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
322.46
187.33
230.56
235.92
yoy growth (%)
72.13
-18.75
-2.27
30.66
Raw materials
-251.85
-137.37
-170.88
-183.35
As % of sales
78.1
73.33
74.11
77.71
Employee costs
-13.95
-12.1
-13.9
-12.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
8.64
3.13
5.38
4.35
Depreciation
-3.39
-5.09
-5.11
-3.59
Tax paid
-2.48
-0.95
-1.68
-0.65
Working capital
12.06
3.12
8.97
7.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
72.13
-18.75
-2.27
30.66
Op profit growth
23.56
-2.35
33.19
19.35
EBIT growth
53.73
-12.78
12.84
27.55
Net profit growth
183.02
-41.08
-0.26
174.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vikram Jhunjhunwala
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A K Hajra
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suhita Mukheropadhyay
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rajib Mazumdar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Deepankar Bose
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bishwanath Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajan Singh
Independent Director
Dhwani Fathepuria
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kishore
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Century Extrusions Ltd
Summary
Established in 1988, Century Extrusions Ltd was promoted by Late Shri M P Jhunjhunwala and C L Jhunjhunwala. The Company is one of Indias large pure play aluminium extrusion manufacturer. CELs production facility is located at Kharagpur (West Bengal) in eastern part of India, close to leading primary aluminium manufacturers in India. It finds application in doors, windows, partitions. furniture, transport, consumer durables etc. from its facility at Midnapore, West Bengal. This plant has a total capacity of 7000 TPA. To part finance this Rs.10.08 crore Midnapore Plant Project, the Company went public in Feb 90. It had technical tie-up with UBE Industries, Japan. The products of the Company were mostly consumed by Ship Building, Aerospace, Interior-Decor, Railway, Jute and Textile industries.In 1996-97, the Company increased the installed capacity of Aluminium Extrusions by 3600 TPA. Further, the Company jointly with its promoters acquired the management of Sangam Aluminium Ltd (SAL) by acquiring 100% stake. CEL manufactures and supplies extrusions for varied applications (architectural, road transport vehicles, railways, electrical and electronic applications, engineering applications, automotive sector, consumer durables, Defence applications and irrigation, among others). CELs extrusion presses have been manufactured by renowned equipment manufacturers UBE Industries (Japan) and Siddhartha Industries (India). The Company commenced commercial production of Power Transmissi
The Century Extrusions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹23.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Century Extrusions Ltd is ₹186.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Century Extrusions Ltd is 24.39 and 2.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Century Extrusions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Century Extrusions Ltd is ₹16.95 and ₹31.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Century Extrusions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.57%, 3 Years at 16.57%, 1 Year at 13.62%, 6 Month at 6.14%, 3 Month at 0.26% and 1 Month at -7.22%.
