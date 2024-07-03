Century Extrusions Ltd Summary

Established in 1988, Century Extrusions Ltd was promoted by Late Shri M P Jhunjhunwala and C L Jhunjhunwala. The Company is one of Indias large pure play aluminium extrusion manufacturer. CELs production facility is located at Kharagpur (West Bengal) in eastern part of India, close to leading primary aluminium manufacturers in India. It finds application in doors, windows, partitions. furniture, transport, consumer durables etc. from its facility at Midnapore, West Bengal. This plant has a total capacity of 7000 TPA. To part finance this Rs.10.08 crore Midnapore Plant Project, the Company went public in Feb 90. It had technical tie-up with UBE Industries, Japan. The products of the Company were mostly consumed by Ship Building, Aerospace, Interior-Decor, Railway, Jute and Textile industries.In 1996-97, the Company increased the installed capacity of Aluminium Extrusions by 3600 TPA. Further, the Company jointly with its promoters acquired the management of Sangam Aluminium Ltd (SAL) by acquiring 100% stake. CEL manufactures and supplies extrusions for varied applications (architectural, road transport vehicles, railways, electrical and electronic applications, engineering applications, automotive sector, consumer durables, Defence applications and irrigation, among others). CELs extrusion presses have been manufactured by renowned equipment manufacturers UBE Industries (Japan) and Siddhartha Industries (India). The Company commenced commercial production of Power Transmission and Distribution Line Hardware (T&D Hardware) in July 2008. Thereafter, its new 2700 MT press line was commissioned in August, 2009 with extrusion press by UBE Industries (Japan) and the Extrusion Handling System by Granco Clarke (USA), representing most advanced technologies in the world. The new expansion project put up at a capital investment of Rs.40 crores enhanced the installed capacity for manufacture of Aluminium Extrusions from 7500 MT per annum to 15000 MT per annum in 2009. The Company enjoys an established national presence with regional marketing offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata & Mumbai. CEL markets its products under the Century Brand. The Company, now with robust credibility, has expanded its business verticals by embarking into the business of manufacturing Hardware for Power Transmission & Distribution lines.