Century Extrusions Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8
8
8
8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
65.05
57.15
51.24
44.87
Net Worth
73.05
65.15
59.24
52.87
Minority Interest
Debt
48.07
46.69
44.16
39.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.18
0.51
0.59
0.46
Total Liabilities
121.3
112.35
103.99
93.19
Fixed Assets
29.77
24.67
26.77
28.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.28
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.24
0.77
0.75
0.7
Networking Capital
75.16
76.24
73.31
52.45
Inventories
39.63
32.79
42.61
33.47
Inventory Days
48.23
65.21
Sundry Debtors
35.35
34.19
46.03
24.36
Debtor Days
52.1
47.46
Other Current Assets
38.31
30.32
18.09
18.41
Sundry Creditors
-28.46
-11.97
-22.75
-14.46
Creditor Days
25.75
28.17
Other Current Liabilities
-9.67
-9.09
-10.67
-9.33
Cash
16.13
10.67
2.88
11.3
Total Assets
121.3
112.35
103.99
93.19
