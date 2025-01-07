iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Extrusions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.94
(-0.04%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

322.46

187.33

230.56

235.92

yoy growth (%)

72.13

-18.75

-2.27

30.66

Raw materials

-251.85

-137.37

-170.88

-183.35

As % of sales

78.1

73.33

74.11

77.71

Employee costs

-13.95

-12.1

-13.9

-12.53

As % of sales

4.32

6.45

6.02

5.31

Other costs

-37.73

-22.54

-30.09

-28.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.7

12.03

13.05

11.97

Operating profit

18.93

15.32

15.69

11.78

OPM

5.87

8.17

6.8

4.99

Depreciation

-3.39

-5.09

-5.11

-3.59

Interest expense

-7.6

-7.44

-6.74

-6.38

Other income

0.71

0.34

1.54

2.55

Profit before tax

8.64

3.13

5.38

4.35

Taxes

-2.48

-0.95

-1.68

-0.65

Tax rate

-28.67

-30.35

-31.22

-14.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.16

2.18

3.7

3.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.17

2.18

3.7

3.71

yoy growth (%)

183.02

-41.08

-0.26

174.81

NPM

1.91

1.16

1.6

1.57

