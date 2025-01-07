Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
322.46
187.33
230.56
235.92
yoy growth (%)
72.13
-18.75
-2.27
30.66
Raw materials
-251.85
-137.37
-170.88
-183.35
As % of sales
78.1
73.33
74.11
77.71
Employee costs
-13.95
-12.1
-13.9
-12.53
As % of sales
4.32
6.45
6.02
5.31
Other costs
-37.73
-22.54
-30.09
-28.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.7
12.03
13.05
11.97
Operating profit
18.93
15.32
15.69
11.78
OPM
5.87
8.17
6.8
4.99
Depreciation
-3.39
-5.09
-5.11
-3.59
Interest expense
-7.6
-7.44
-6.74
-6.38
Other income
0.71
0.34
1.54
2.55
Profit before tax
8.64
3.13
5.38
4.35
Taxes
-2.48
-0.95
-1.68
-0.65
Tax rate
-28.67
-30.35
-31.22
-14.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.16
2.18
3.7
3.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.17
2.18
3.7
3.71
yoy growth (%)
183.02
-41.08
-0.26
174.81
NPM
1.91
1.16
1.6
1.57
