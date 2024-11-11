iifl-logo-icon 1
Century Extrusions Ltd Board Meeting

Century Extrus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Century Extrusions Limited has informed BSE about, inter alia, approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30 September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday the 09th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Century Extrusions Limited has informed BSE about outcome of Board Meeting held on 9th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024) Intimation regarding completion of tenure (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th July 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of Additional Non-Executive Independent Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations 2015) this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th February 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31 December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

No Record Found

