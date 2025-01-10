To The Members of CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LIMITED,

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit, changes in equityand its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statementssection of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition Principal Audit Procedures Revenue from the sale of goods (here in after referred to as "Revenue") is recognized when the Company performs its obligation to its customers and the amount of revenue can be measured reliably and recovery of the consideration is probable. The timing of such recognition in case of sale of goods is when the control over the same is transferred to the customer, which is mainly upon delivery. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: The timing of revenue recognition is relevant to the reported performance of the Company. The management considers revenue as a key measure for evaluation of performance. There is a risk of revenue being recorded before control is transferred. _ Assessing the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in line with Ind AS 115 ("Revenue from Contracts with Customers")and testing thereof. Refer Note 1 to the Standalone Financial Statements - Significant Accounting Policies _ Evaluating the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and testing the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls. _ Evaluating the design and implementation of Companys controls in respect of revenue recognition. _ Testing the effectiveness of such controls over revenue cut off at year-end. _ Testing the supporting documentation for sales transactions recorded during the period closer to the year end and subsequent to the year end. _ Performing analytical procedures on current yearrevenue based on monthly trends and whereappropriate, conducting further enquiries and testing. Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities Principal Audit Procedures As at March 31, 2024, the Company has exposures towardslitigations relating to various matters. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: Significant management judgment is required to assess suchmatters to determine the probability of occurrence of materialoutflow of economic resources and whether a provision shouldbe recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgment is also supported with legal advice in certain cases asconsidered appropriate. - Understanding, assessing and testing the design and operatingeffectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment oflitigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations; As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and thepositions taken by the management are based on the applicationof their best judgment, related legal advice including thoserelating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to bea Key Audit Matter. - Discussing with management the recent developments andthe status of the material litigations which were reviewed andnoted by the audit committee; Refer Note 33 to the Standalone Financial Statements -Commitments and Contingent Liabilities - Performing our assessment on a test basis on the underlyingcalculations supporting the contingent liabilities/ othersignificant litigations made in the StandaloneFinancial Statements; - Using auditors experts to gain an understanding and toevaluate the disputed tax matters; - Considering external legal opinions, where relevant,obtained by management; - Analysising the response obtained from Companys external legal counsel tounderstand the interpretation of laws/regulations consideredby the management in their assessment relating to amaterial litigation; - Evaluating the managements assessments by understandingprecedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of themanagements past estimates/judgments; - Assessing the adequacy of the Companys disclosures. Based on the above work performed, managements assessment inrespect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingentliabilities/other significant litigations in the Standalone FinancialStatements are considered to be reasonable.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the Other Information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include in the financial statements and our auditors report theron.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements of our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to be report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the India Accounting Standard (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant Rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not

detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143) of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable to the Company.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

2.1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

2.2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law, have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

2.3. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit & Loss, Statement of Change in Equity and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of the account.

2.4. In our opinion, the standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind As) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

2.5. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

2.6. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B".

2.7. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 33 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief

as stated in Note No. 52 of the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as stated in Note No. 52 of the financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and

appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company does not declare or paid any Dividend during the year.

vi. The company, in respect of financial year commencing from 1st April, 2023 has used accounting software for maintaining books of accounts having feature of recording audit trail and is operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. The audit trail features have not been tempered with and has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration by way of Directors Fees paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

For ALPS &CO. Chartered Accountants Firms ICAI Regn. No. 313132E (A.K.Khetawat) Partner Kolkata Membership No. 052751 Dated: 30th day of May, 2024 UDIN NO. 24052751BKFDBI6950

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the Report on other legal and regulatory requirements of the Independent

Auditors Report to the Members of the Company of even date):

1) (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative

details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right to use Assets.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The management has physically verified its property, plant and equipmentat reasonable intervals, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to use Assets) and Intangible Assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The inventories, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, has been physically

verified by the management during the year. For stocks lying with third parties at the year- end, written confirmations have been obtained and for goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks or financial are not in agreement with the books of accounts maintained by the Company. The details are as below:

Quarter Ending Value as per Books of Accounts (INR in Lakhs) Value as per Returns submitted to Banks (INR in Lakhs) Differences Reason for Differences June 2023 8272 7950 322 As explained by the Management, the differences are because of exclusion of certain current asset in the statement filed with the lenders. September 2023 8110 7782 328 December 2023 8222 7861 361 March 2024 7498 7105 393

3) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us,in our opinion the investments made are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the recordsof the Company, no loan or advances in nature of loan is given by the Company, therefore provisions of clause 3 (iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public as defined under sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and therefore provisions on clauses 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods by the Company and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether these are accurate or complete.

7) (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is generallyregular in depositing

undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax,Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to information and explanations given to us, there are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues which were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company have not deposited the disputed statutory dues aggregating Rs. 67 Lakhs on account of matters pending before appropriate authorities are as under:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in INR) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 18 lakhs Asst. Year 2016-17 CIT Appeals III, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 47 Lakhs Asst. Year 2018-19 CIT Appeals III, Kolkata Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Sources 2 Lakhs Asst. Year 2018-19 CIT Appeals I, Kolkata

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in payments of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or any lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has applied the term loan for the purpose which it is obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person onaccount of or to meet the obligations of its associates as defined under the Act. The Companydoes not hold any investment in any subsidiaries and joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that theCompany does has not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2024.

10) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer

(including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the recordsof the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicableto the Company.

11) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the

information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year whiledetermining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year and accordingly provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India

Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bankof India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per theprovisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no

unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any outgoing projects for compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.

21) The reporting under paragraph 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of Audit of standalone financial statements of the Company.

For ALPS &CO. Chartered Accountants Firms ICAI Regn. No. 313132E (A.K.Khetawat) Partner Kolkata Membership No. 052751 Dated: 30th day of May, 2024 UDIN NO. 24052751BKFDBI6950

Annexure "B" to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of CENTURY EXTRUSIONS LIMITED ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility fo Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.