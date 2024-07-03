SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹202.5
Prev. Close₹198.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.27
Day's High₹202.5
Day's Low₹192
52 Week's High₹235
52 Week's Low₹113.05
Book Value₹40.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)441.75
P/E64.63
EPS3.07
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
19.94
19.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.94
57.8
41.26
37.77
Net Worth
87.73
80.59
61.2
57.71
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
875.1
696.39
523.82
421.97
425.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
875.1
696.39
523.82
421.97
425.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.41
1.35
0.76
0.75
0.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sheikh Naseem
Whole-time Director
Shivani Sheikh
Non Executive Director
Piyush Sharma
Independent Director
Vineet Gupta
Independent Director
Kuldeep Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Arpit Kumar Dotasra
Independent Director
Vekas Kumar Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shera Energy Ltd
Summary
Shera Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Shera Energy Private Limited dated December 08, 2009 at Rajasthan. Pursuant to a Slump Sale Agreement dated December 31, 2009, the entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, Proprietorship Firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Sheikh Naseem, was acquired as a going concern. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on May 11, 2022. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Shera Energy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion on June 02, 2022 in Rajasthan issued by the RoC.In February 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 61,76,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 35.20 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10,48,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 5.97 Crore and 51,28,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 29.23 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2023. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. It manufactures wire rods, wires and tubes of Copper and Brass, which are are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the customers and / or demand in the market. Their product range includes paper covered wires, enamel and fibre covered wires, round wires, rectangular wires, bunched wires, tubes, rods, strips, etc. Apart from this, the produc
Read More
The Shera Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shera Energy Ltd is ₹441.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shera Energy Ltd is 64.63 and 4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shera Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shera Energy Ltd is ₹113.05 and ₹235 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shera Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 5.87%, 3 Month at 12.66% and 1 Month at -3.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.