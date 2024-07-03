iifl-logo-icon 1
Shera Energy Ltd Share Price

193.85
(-2.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:31:58 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open202.5
  • Day's High202.5
  • 52 Wk High235
  • Prev. Close198.4
  • Day's Low192
  • 52 Wk Low 113.05
  • Turnover (lac)54.27
  • P/E64.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value40.42
  • EPS3.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)441.75
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shera Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

202.5

Prev. Close

198.4

Turnover(Lac.)

54.27

Day's High

202.5

Day's Low

192

52 Week's High

235

52 Week's Low

113.05

Book Value

40.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

441.75

P/E

64.63

EPS

3.07

Divi. Yield

0

Shera Energy Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

Shera Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shera Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:53 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.58%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 36.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shera Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.79

22.79

19.94

19.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

64.94

57.8

41.26

37.77

Net Worth

87.73

80.59

61.2

57.71

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

875.1

696.39

523.82

421.97

425.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

875.1

696.39

523.82

421.97

425.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.41

1.35

0.76

0.75

0.86

Shera Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shera Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sheikh Naseem

Whole-time Director

Shivani Sheikh

Non Executive Director

Piyush Sharma

Independent Director

Vineet Gupta

Independent Director

Kuldeep Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Arpit Kumar Dotasra

Independent Director

Vekas Kumar Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shera Energy Ltd

Summary

Shera Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Shera Energy Private Limited dated December 08, 2009 at Rajasthan. Pursuant to a Slump Sale Agreement dated December 31, 2009, the entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, Proprietorship Firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Sheikh Naseem, was acquired as a going concern. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on May 11, 2022. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Shera Energy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion on June 02, 2022 in Rajasthan issued by the RoC.In February 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 61,76,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 35.20 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10,48,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 5.97 Crore and 51,28,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 29.23 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2023. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. It manufactures wire rods, wires and tubes of Copper and Brass, which are are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the customers and / or demand in the market. Their product range includes paper covered wires, enamel and fibre covered wires, round wires, rectangular wires, bunched wires, tubes, rods, strips, etc. Apart from this, the produc
Company FAQs

What is the Shera Energy Ltd share price today?

The Shera Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹193.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shera Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shera Energy Ltd is ₹441.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shera Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shera Energy Ltd is 64.63 and 4.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shera Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shera Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shera Energy Ltd is ₹113.05 and ₹235 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shera Energy Ltd?

Shera Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 26.53%, 6 Month at 5.87%, 3 Month at 12.66% and 1 Month at -3.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shera Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shera Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.58 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 36.34 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.