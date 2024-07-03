Summary

Shera Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Shera Energy Private Limited dated December 08, 2009 at Rajasthan. Pursuant to a Slump Sale Agreement dated December 31, 2009, the entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, Proprietorship Firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Sheikh Naseem, was acquired as a going concern. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on May 11, 2022. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Shera Energy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion on June 02, 2022 in Rajasthan issued by the RoC.In February 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 61,76,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 35.20 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10,48,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 5.97 Crore and 51,28,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 29.23 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2023. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. It manufactures wire rods, wires and tubes of Copper and Brass, which are are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the customers and / or demand in the market. Their product range includes paper covered wires, enamel and fibre covered wires, round wires, rectangular wires, bunched wires, tubes, rods, strips, etc. Apart from this, the produc

