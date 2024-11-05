|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 05, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Oct 2024
|8 Oct 2024
|To consider Fund Raising through fresh issue of equity shares of the company on preferential basis Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|SHERA ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 24-Sep-2024 to consider and approve Fund raising/Other business. Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 24, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|26 Aug 2024
|Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 26, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|SHERA ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-Jul-2024 to consider and approve the Quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended June 2024 and Other business. Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 30, 2024 for Financial results and other matters. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 May 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 06, 2024. Revised Consolidated Results for the year ended March 31 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|Board Meeting Intimation Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board Meeting to be held on 29-01-2024 to consider and approve the quarterly Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the period ended December 2023 and Other business matters. Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/01/2024)
