Shera Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.79
22.79
19.94
19.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
64.94
57.8
41.26
37.77
Net Worth
87.73
80.59
61.2
57.71
Minority Interest
Debt
52.85
49
57.75
45.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.8
0.72
0.81
0.86
Total Liabilities
141.38
130.31
119.76
104
Fixed Assets
13.98
9.62
8.84
9.32
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.09
18.55
18.55
18.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
96.55
92.81
83.17
67.05
Inventories
84.49
68.26
62.48
45.11
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
115.24
93.37
92.28
85.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.66
15.1
14.94
14.25
Sundry Creditors
-96.04
-70.99
-84.79
-76.59
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.8
-12.93
-1.73
-1.07
Cash
10.75
9.33
9.2
9.08
Total Assets
141.37
130.31
119.76
104
No Record Found
