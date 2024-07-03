Shera Energy Ltd Summary

Shera Energy Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Shera Energy Private Limited dated December 08, 2009 at Rajasthan. Pursuant to a Slump Sale Agreement dated December 31, 2009, the entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, Proprietorship Firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Sheikh Naseem, was acquired as a going concern. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company on May 11, 2022. Consequently, the name of Company was changed to Shera Energy Limited through a fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon conversion on June 02, 2022 in Rajasthan issued by the RoC.In February 2023, Company made an Initial Public Offer of 61,76,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 35.20 Crore, comprising a fresh issue of 10,48,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 5.97 Crore and 51,28,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 29.23 Crore through Offer for Sale in February, 2023. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing of winding wires and strips made of non-ferrous metals primarily Copper and Aluminium. It manufactures wire rods, wires and tubes of Copper and Brass, which are are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per the requirement of the customers and / or demand in the market. Their product range includes paper covered wires, enamel and fibre covered wires, round wires, rectangular wires, bunched wires, tubes, rods, strips, etc. Apart from this, the product portfolio includes winding wires / strips made of Copper and Aluminium and rods, wires and tubes made of Copper and Brass. At present, Company operate two manufacturing units in Jaipur and one warehouse in Gujarat. The Company has commenced manufacturing special grade brass rods through Cold Extrusion process suitable to make bullet shells for defence applications. It has done requisite trials and tests on this with customers. This product has been recently developed by the company on account of demand in the ammunition industry in the country. It has well-equipped manufacturing facilities with latest technology plant and machinery for manufacturing and quality control lab with in house testing equipments to test the quality of products. The finished products undergo a strict quality check to ensure that they are of required quality as per the standards set. Their in-house testing team regulates and monitors the quality, safety and packaging of the products.The Company produces high quality brass wires used for varied applications such as Zari Wires, Ball Pen tip Wires, EDM Wires and Flat Wires for Zip industries. Copper tubes has wide range of applications in heat exchangers and electrical furnaces. Company produces DHP, DLP and ETP grades of copper tubes. Copper rods produced by the company has its applications in electrical hardware industry as contact terminals and nuts and bolts used for clamping copper bus bars and electrical cables for distribution of power. These copper wires have their own applications in various electrical cable industries, riveting industries and small electrical and electronic component industries.In order to expand the business and to get the benefits of backward and forward integration, the Company has incorporated 3 subsidiary companies namely, Rajputana Industries Private Limited, Shera Metal Private Limited and Shera Infrapower Private Limited. The Company invested in the Rajputana Industries Private Limited and made it a subsidiary company on February 18, 2016. It invested in the Shera Metal Private Limited and made it a subsidiary company on March 11, 2015. The Company acquired equity shares of Shera Infrapower Private Limited and made it a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from March 31, 2014. Similarly, Company invested into another company for developing the value-added products such as alloy of non-ferrous metals which is made by appropriate mixture of copper and aluminium with alloying elements.