|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Oct 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Monday, 11th November, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue. The Company has fixed 04th November, 2024 as the Cut-off-Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members entitled to vote by remote e-voting. Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024) Shera Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Shera Energy Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 11, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|EGM
|24 Sep 2024
|23 Oct 2024
|Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of the Company on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024 at 02;00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, for the Preferential Issue. The Company has fixed 16th October, 2024 as the Cut-off-Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the members entitled to vote by remote e-voting. Those shareholders holding shares either in dematerialized form or in physical form, as on the close of business hours on 16th October, 2024 will be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as voting at the EGM. The Board of Directors have appointed M/s S.K. Joshi & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, (Membership No. F6745) as the Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the purpose of EGM of the Company.
