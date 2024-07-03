Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹905
Prev. Close₹894.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹601.32
Day's High₹920
Day's Low₹856.1
52 Week's High₹1,190
52 Week's Low₹251.08
Book Value₹200.15
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,429.79
P/E44.19
EPS20.2
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.24
11.62
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
321.61
242.52
202.33
155.51
Net Worth
354.85
254.14
208.14
161.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,004.27
1,219.87
939.75
758.94
yoy growth (%)
-17.67
29.8
23.82
62.87
Raw materials
-932.29
-1,128.87
-845.31
-675.02
As % of sales
92.83
92.54
89.95
88.94
Employee costs
-16.47
-19.59
-11.79
-7.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.77
21.22
43.97
41.85
Depreciation
-8.39
-7.86
-4.3
-3.87
Tax paid
-2.99
-4.88
-14.79
-16.19
Working capital
104.14
-63.99
55.22
56.05
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.67
29.8
23.82
62.87
Op profit growth
-34.18
-37.59
6.36
99.85
EBIT growth
-41.32
-43.54
8.72
115.36
Net profit growth
-34.06
-43.98
3.12
179.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
1,541.68
1,476.18
498.7
358.75
309.07
Excise Duty
0
0
41.4
0
0
Net Sales
1,541.68
1,476.18
457.3
358.75
309.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.05
0
0.3
Other Income
3.03
32.79
1.25
4.23
1.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Anil Kumar Bansal
Managing Director
Ashish Bansal
Independent Director
A Vijay Anand
Independent Director
M Ramasubramani
Director (Fin) & CS
KUMARAVEL KRISHNAMOORTHI
Independent Director
Shoba Ramakrishnan
Reports by Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
Summary
A Partnership Firm, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited, got promoted by R D Bansal, Devekar Bansal and their Associates, in 1992. The Firm started its activities of trading of zinc and lead sub-oxide in Jul.93. Later on, POC ventured into the manufacture of Zinc Oxide by putting up a manufacturing plant in Pondicherry.Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited(POCL) was incorporated in year 1995 to takeover the business of the partnership firm at a consideration of Rs.75 lacs. POCL entered capital market with a public issue of 17,05,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1.71 cr in Jan.96 to expand the capacity of zinc and lead sub-oxide. The project also envisaged setting up of one litharge, red lead and zinc production plant. The company has entered in the joint venture agreement with M/s. Katril Oxides (M) Sdn Bhd. The company has exported Plant and Machinery and supplied Technical Know-how to Malaysia towards 30% share capital participation in joint venture company, Which started commercial production during January 1998.The Companys subsidiary M/s. Baschem Pharma Limited started a new unit in Maraimalai Nagar for manufacture of Liquid Stabilisers, Epoxy Oil and Metallic Octoates and started commercial production in January 99.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Metallic Oxides, Plastic Additives and Batteries with established research manufacturing and marketing capabilities. The principal activities of the Company are converting scraps of various f
Read More
The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹865.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is ₹2429.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is 44.19 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is ₹251.08 and ₹1190 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 255.77%, 6 Month at 89.78%, 3 Month at -8.78% and 1 Month at 1.33%.
