Summary

A Partnership Firm, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited, got promoted by R D Bansal, Devekar Bansal and their Associates, in 1992. The Firm started its activities of trading of zinc and lead sub-oxide in Jul.93. Later on, POC ventured into the manufacture of Zinc Oxide by putting up a manufacturing plant in Pondicherry.Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited(POCL) was incorporated in year 1995 to takeover the business of the partnership firm at a consideration of Rs.75 lacs. POCL entered capital market with a public issue of 17,05,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1.71 cr in Jan.96 to expand the capacity of zinc and lead sub-oxide. The project also envisaged setting up of one litharge, red lead and zinc production plant. The company has entered in the joint venture agreement with M/s. Katril Oxides (M) Sdn Bhd. The company has exported Plant and Machinery and supplied Technical Know-how to Malaysia towards 30% share capital participation in joint venture company, Which started commercial production during January 1998.The Companys subsidiary M/s. Baschem Pharma Limited started a new unit in Maraimalai Nagar for manufacture of Liquid Stabilisers, Epoxy Oil and Metallic Octoates and started commercial production in January 99.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Metallic Oxides, Plastic Additives and Batteries with established research manufacturing and marketing capabilities. The principal activities of the Company are converting scraps of various f

Read More