Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Share Price

865.15
(-3.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:57 PM

  • Open905
  • Day's High920
  • 52 Wk High1,190
  • Prev. Close894.4
  • Day's Low856.1
  • 52 Wk Low 251.08
  • Turnover (lac)601.32
  • P/E44.19
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value200.15
  • EPS20.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,429.79
  • Div. Yield0.25
View All Historical Data
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

905

Prev. Close

894.4

Turnover(Lac.)

601.32

Day's High

920

Day's Low

856.1

52 Week's High

1,190

52 Week's Low

251.08

Book Value

200.15

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,429.79

P/E

44.19

EPS

20.2

Divi. Yield

0.25

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:34 PM
Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.59%

Non-Promoter- 8.07%

Institutions: 8.06%

Non-Institutions: 51.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

33.24

11.62

5.81

5.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

321.61

242.52

202.33

155.51

Net Worth

354.85

254.14

208.14

161.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,004.27

1,219.87

939.75

758.94

yoy growth (%)

-17.67

29.8

23.82

62.87

Raw materials

-932.29

-1,128.87

-845.31

-675.02

As % of sales

92.83

92.54

89.95

88.94

Employee costs

-16.47

-19.59

-11.79

-7.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.77

21.22

43.97

41.85

Depreciation

-8.39

-7.86

-4.3

-3.87

Tax paid

-2.99

-4.88

-14.79

-16.19

Working capital

104.14

-63.99

55.22

56.05

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.67

29.8

23.82

62.87

Op profit growth

-34.18

-37.59

6.36

99.85

EBIT growth

-41.32

-43.54

8.72

115.36

Net profit growth

-34.06

-43.98

3.12

179.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

1,541.68

1,476.18

498.7

358.75

309.07

Excise Duty

0

0

41.4

0

0

Net Sales

1,541.68

1,476.18

457.3

358.75

309.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.05

0

0.3

Other Income

3.03

32.79

1.25

4.23

1.6

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Anil Kumar Bansal

Managing Director

Ashish Bansal

Independent Director

A Vijay Anand

Independent Director

M Ramasubramani

Director (Fin) & CS

KUMARAVEL KRISHNAMOORTHI

Independent Director

Shoba Ramakrishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

Summary

A Partnership Firm, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited, got promoted by R D Bansal, Devekar Bansal and their Associates, in 1992. The Firm started its activities of trading of zinc and lead sub-oxide in Jul.93. Later on, POC ventured into the manufacture of Zinc Oxide by putting up a manufacturing plant in Pondicherry.Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited(POCL) was incorporated in year 1995 to takeover the business of the partnership firm at a consideration of Rs.75 lacs. POCL entered capital market with a public issue of 17,05,700 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 1.71 cr in Jan.96 to expand the capacity of zinc and lead sub-oxide. The project also envisaged setting up of one litharge, red lead and zinc production plant. The company has entered in the joint venture agreement with M/s. Katril Oxides (M) Sdn Bhd. The company has exported Plant and Machinery and supplied Technical Know-how to Malaysia towards 30% share capital participation in joint venture company, Which started commercial production during January 1998.The Companys subsidiary M/s. Baschem Pharma Limited started a new unit in Maraimalai Nagar for manufacture of Liquid Stabilisers, Epoxy Oil and Metallic Octoates and started commercial production in January 99.The Company is a manufacturer and exporter of Metallic Oxides, Plastic Additives and Batteries with established research manufacturing and marketing capabilities. The principal activities of the Company are converting scraps of various f
Company FAQs

What is the Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹865.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is ₹2429.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is 44.19 and 4.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is ₹251.08 and ₹1190 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd?

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 255.77%, 6 Month at 89.78%, 3 Month at -8.78% and 1 Month at 1.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.59 %
Institutions - 8.06 %
Public - 51.35 %

