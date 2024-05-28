To the Members of Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Pondy Oxides And Chemicals Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone statement of cash flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the

Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Based on the examination of books of accounts and explanation provided to us, we are of the opinion that there are no materially significant key audit matters that requires disclosure in this report.

Information Other than the Financials Statements and Auditors Report thereon (Other Information)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management for Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS LIMITED

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of The Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for that matter stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Standalone statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any materially significant pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law

or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 46(f) to standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in note 46(e) to standalone financial statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that

has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, except that the audit trail was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for such accounting software used for maintaining the books of account. Further, where

audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024

For L Mukundan and Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 010283S

L Mukundan Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 204372 Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24204372BKGDPC1491

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Statement of matters specified in Para 3 & 4 of the order referred to in sub-section (11) of 143.

The annexure referred to in Para 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS LIMITED of even date:

I. In respect of companys fixed assets:

a) (i) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Plant, property and equipment.

(ii) The Company has maintained proper

records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) As per the information and explanation given to us, all the Property, plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Company at reasonable

intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered conveyance deed provided to us (other than properties where the company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and building which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except the following: -

Description of the Property Gross Carrying value (Rs. In Lakhs) Held in Name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the Name of the company Freehold land held at Plot 78C Industrial Park, Gajulamandayam, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh 293.15 Vedam Drugs Private Limited / Meloy Metals Private Limited No Since April 01,2019 The title deeds are in the name of merged Company that yet to be transferred in the name of resulting Company pursuant to the amalgamation as approved by Honourable NCLT, Chennai vide order dated 21st February 2020.

d) According to information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including Rights- of-use assets) or Intangible assets both during the year.

e) According to information and explanation given to us and on basis of our explanation of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the "Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act 1988" and rule made -thereunder.

II. a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year and in our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business. No

discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregating each class of inventory were noticed as compared to the book records.

b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate, from bank on the basis of security of current assets i.e. stocks and Debtors. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such bank are generally in agreement with the books of accounts. We have not found any major discrepancies which may require reporting under this clause.

III. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Contd.)

made investments during the year. The Company has provided guarantee for working facilities sanctioned for one Subsidiary and granted unsecured loans to Two subsidiary during the year. The aggregate amount during the year and balance as on balance sheet date with respect to such loans and guarantees to Subsidiaries are as per the table given below:

Particulars Guarantee Loans (in Lakhs) (in Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted/provided during the year Subsidiaries 2800.00 2782.98 Balance outstanding (gross) as at the balance sheet date in respect of the above cases Subsidiaries* 2800.00 1361.02*

*Net of TDS is Rs 1356.53 lakhs

The above amounts are included in Notes 7 &14 on loans and Note 39 on Commitments and contingent liabilities to the Standalone Financial.

b) In respect of the aforesaid investments, guarantees and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, guarantees provided and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest, based on the information and explanations provided by the Company.

C) I n respect to loan granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principle has been stipulated and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation.

d) Based on the information and explanation given to us, no loans outstanding as on Balance sheet date is overdue for more than ninety days.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of the records of the company, there are no loans or advances in the nature of loans or advances in nature of loans granted falling due during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loan given to same parties.

f) The loans granted during the year to two of the subsidiary Harsha Exito Engineering Private limited & POCL Future tech private limited is

repayable on demand. The amount of loan granted is Rs 656.53 Lacs. Other than this, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without the specifying the terms or period of repayment.

IV. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of Companies Act 2013. In respect of loan, investment made and guarantees issued, the company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of companies Act 2013.

V. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year from the public, within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and Rules framed there under and does not have any unclaimed deposits as at March 31, 2024 and accordingly reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub- Section (1) of section 148 of the Act in respect of its manufactured goods and services provided by it and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) I n our opinion, the amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and service tax ("GST"), Provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income Tax, sales tax, service tax, Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities by the Company. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues referred in Sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes.

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Contd.)

VIII. According to the information and explanation given to us and basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in tax assessments under the Income tax Act 1961 as income during the year.

IX. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on basis of our examination of records, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and representation received from the management of the Company, and on basis of our examination of records, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c) I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not availed any term loan from banks or financial institutions during the year. Accordingly reporting under this clause is not applicable for the company.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us, and the procedure performed by us, and on an overall examination of financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order are not applicable

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

X. a) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

b) i) During the year, the company has raised Rs 50,00,01,879 through private placement by way of allotment of fully paid-up equity shares on preference basis. Utilisation of money raised by way of preferential allotment is given below.

Rs in Lakhs

Particular Purpose Original allocation Funds Utilized Balance Comment Preferential issue of Equity Shares Purchase of fixed assets including plant & Machinery 2000.00 483.00 1517.00 Time limit for utilisation exist till 31st March 2026 Deployment towards working capital 2000.00 2000.00 - Nil General Corporate purpose 1000.00 1000.00 - Nil

ii) During the year Company has issued 16,27,221 fully convertible warrants convertible into equal number of equity shares within a period of 18 months from the date of issuance and these warrants are outstanding for conversion as on the date of balance sheet. The company has received subscription money of Rs. 2062.5 Lacs equivalent to 25% of issue price and out of which Rs. 1183.00 lakhs have been utilised for the purpose for which the money was raised.

iii) The Company has complied with the provisions of section 42 & 62 of the Companies Act 2013.

XI. a) Based on examination of the books and records of the company and according to explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the standards of auditing, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

ANNEXURE- A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Contd.)

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by us in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) As represented to us by the management and as per the information and explanation provided to us, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

XII. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

XIII. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable and the details of the related party transaction have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Indian Accounting standards 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified in section 133 of the Act.

XIV. a) In our opinion and based on our examination,

the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

XV. I n our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with its directors or persons connected to it directors and hence, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

XVI. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a), 3(xvi)(b), 3(xvi)(c) & 3(xvi) (d) of the Order is not applicable.

XVII. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVI11 .There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of the financial assets and payment of financial liabilities , other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within the period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this not an assurance as to the future viability of the company, we further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under the sub-section (5) of Section 135 pf the Companies Act 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) (a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

XXI. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no Comments in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For L Mukundan and Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 010283S

L Mukundan Partner Place: Chennai Membership No. 204372 Date: 28.05.2024 UDIN: 24204372BKGDPC1491

ANNEXURE-B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting of PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting (IFCoFR) criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys IFCoFR is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys IFCoFR includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of IFCoFR, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the IFCoFR to future periods are subject to the risk that IFCoFR may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For L Mukundan and Associates

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 010283S