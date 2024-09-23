iifl-logo-icon 1
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Split

805.3
(1.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Pondy Oxides CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split8 Aug 202416 Oct 202416 Oct 2024105
Board approved:- The Alteration of the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having face-value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value ofRs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 23rd September 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Record date for Sub-division / Split of equity shares is fixed on Wednesday, 16th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD. (532626) RECORD DATE 16.10.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Two Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.5/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 16/10/2024 DR-737/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE063E01046 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 16/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 5/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.06.2024) New ISIN INE063E01053 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 5/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 16, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 11.10.2024) New ISIN No. INE063E01053 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.10.2024)

Pondy Oxides: Related News

No Record Found

