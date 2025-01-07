Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,004.27
1,219.87
939.75
758.94
yoy growth (%)
-17.67
29.8
23.82
62.87
Raw materials
-932.29
-1,128.87
-845.31
-675.02
As % of sales
92.83
92.54
89.95
88.94
Employee costs
-16.47
-19.59
-11.79
-7.66
As % of sales
1.64
1.6
1.25
1
Other costs
-32.13
-35.89
-25.75
-22.76
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.19
2.94
2.74
3
Operating profit
23.36
35.49
56.88
53.47
OPM
2.32
2.9
6.05
7.04
Depreciation
-8.39
-7.86
-4.3
-3.87
Interest expense
-4.51
-9.94
-11.24
-8.92
Other income
3.31
3.54
2.63
1.18
Profit before tax
13.77
21.22
43.97
41.85
Taxes
-2.99
-4.88
-14.79
-16.19
Tax rate
-21.75
-22.99
-33.64
-38.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.77
16.34
29.17
25.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.63
Net profit
10.77
16.34
29.17
28.29
yoy growth (%)
-34.06
-43.98
3.12
179.39
NPM
1.07
1.33
3.1
3.72
