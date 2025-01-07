iifl-logo-icon 1
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

868.25
(2.08%)
Jan 7, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,004.27

1,219.87

939.75

758.94

yoy growth (%)

-17.67

29.8

23.82

62.87

Raw materials

-932.29

-1,128.87

-845.31

-675.02

As % of sales

92.83

92.54

89.95

88.94

Employee costs

-16.47

-19.59

-11.79

-7.66

As % of sales

1.64

1.6

1.25

1

Other costs

-32.13

-35.89

-25.75

-22.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.19

2.94

2.74

3

Operating profit

23.36

35.49

56.88

53.47

OPM

2.32

2.9

6.05

7.04

Depreciation

-8.39

-7.86

-4.3

-3.87

Interest expense

-4.51

-9.94

-11.24

-8.92

Other income

3.31

3.54

2.63

1.18

Profit before tax

13.77

21.22

43.97

41.85

Taxes

-2.99

-4.88

-14.79

-16.19

Tax rate

-21.75

-22.99

-33.64

-38.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.77

16.34

29.17

25.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.63

Net profit

10.77

16.34

29.17

28.29

yoy growth (%)

-34.06

-43.98

3.12

179.39

NPM

1.07

1.33

3.1

3.72

