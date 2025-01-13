Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
33.24
11.62
5.81
5.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
321.61
242.52
202.33
155.51
Net Worth
354.85
254.14
208.14
161.32
Minority Interest
Debt
94.47
142.03
107.18
145.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
449.32
396.17
315.32
306.83
Fixed Assets
121.96
102.9
63.96
59.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.93
39.89
0.11
0.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.31
2.13
1.63
0.72
Networking Capital
254.28
251.06
247.39
245.78
Inventories
123.86
150.98
146.03
123.55
Inventory Days
44.9
Sundry Debtors
101.2
99.2
87.35
108.81
Debtor Days
39.54
Other Current Assets
49.73
38.81
28.78
25.72
Sundry Creditors
-9.6
-8.37
-7.85
-7.93
Creditor Days
2.88
Other Current Liabilities
-10.91
-29.56
-6.92
-4.37
Cash
29.84
0.21
2.25
0.86
Total Assets
449.32
396.19
315.34
306.83
