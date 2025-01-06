Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.77
21.22
43.97
41.85
Depreciation
-8.39
-7.86
-4.3
-3.87
Tax paid
-2.99
-4.88
-14.79
-16.19
Working capital
104.14
-63.99
55.22
56.05
Other operating items
Operating
106.52
-55.51
80.09
77.83
Capital expenditure
1.26
40.32
9.43
-9.03
Free cash flow
107.78
-15.19
89.52
68.8
Equity raised
289.37
221.61
131.45
73.78
Investing
0.07
-0.06
0.01
0.1
Financing
117.79
-54.47
72.48
51.96
Dividends paid
0
0
1.67
1.67
Net in cash
515.01
151.89
295.14
196.32
