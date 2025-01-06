iifl-logo-icon 1
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

850.55
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

Pondy Oxides FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.77

21.22

43.97

41.85

Depreciation

-8.39

-7.86

-4.3

-3.87

Tax paid

-2.99

-4.88

-14.79

-16.19

Working capital

104.14

-63.99

55.22

56.05

Other operating items

Operating

106.52

-55.51

80.09

77.83

Capital expenditure

1.26

40.32

9.43

-9.03

Free cash flow

107.78

-15.19

89.52

68.8

Equity raised

289.37

221.61

131.45

73.78

Investing

0.07

-0.06

0.01

0.1

Financing

117.79

-54.47

72.48

51.96

Dividends paid

0

0

1.67

1.67

Net in cash

515.01

151.89

295.14

196.32

QUICKLINKS FOR Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

