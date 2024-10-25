|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Sep 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 23rd September 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company held on Friday, 25th October 2024 at 03:00 PM IST. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024) Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|EGM
|12 Jan 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12th January 2024 The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled on 06th February 2024 at 03.00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of the company to be held on February 06, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024) 2nd Corrigendum to the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders to be held on February 06, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Outcome of Extraordinary general Meeting (EGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 06th February 2023 containing the proceedings of the EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024) Intimation of Voting Results of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) along with Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
