|AGM 18/09/2024 Alteration in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association(MOA) of the Company on account of Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the company, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). The Register of Members shall remain closed from 12th September 2024 to 18th September 2024 for the purpose of 29th Annual General Meeting and the record date is fixed on 11th September 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders for receiving the dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) Outcome / Proceedings of the 29th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 18th September 2024 at 03.00 P.M through Video conferencing (VC). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company along with the Scrutinizers Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)
