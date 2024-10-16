iifl-logo-icon 1
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

769
(-0.02%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Pondy Oxides CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the proposal for raising of funds (ii) Constitution of fund-raising committee or other similar name as may be decided by the Board (iii) Conducting an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., 23rd September 2024 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares Board approved:- The Alteration of the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (One) equity share having face-value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having face value ofRs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up which shall be subject to the approval of the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.08.2024) Alteration in the Capital Clause (Clause V) of the Memorandum of Association(MOA) of the Company on account of Sub-Division/ Split of Equity Shares of the company, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other subject Unauited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202413 May 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the FY 2023-24 and for the quarter ended 31st March 2024; (b) declaration of final dividend if any for the FY 2023-24; (c) any other subject. Recommendation of Final Dividend of 50% at Rs. 5 per share for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
PONDY OXIDES & CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

Pondy Oxides: Related News

No Record Found

