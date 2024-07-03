SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹29.58
Prev. Close₹29.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.82
Day's High₹29.71
Day's Low₹28.65
52 Week's High₹40.45
52 Week's Low₹22.15
Book Value₹17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.87
P/E56.88
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.06
17.06
17.06
17.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.36
10.54
9.99
9.49
Net Worth
28.42
27.6
27.05
26.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
65.48
33.8
51.08
62.4
yoy growth (%)
93.72
-33.83
-18.13
-13.95
Raw materials
-60.44
-29.46
-45.11
-58.16
As % of sales
92.29
87.16
88.3
93.19
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.12
-0.78
-0.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.31
2.33
0.78
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.42
-0.4
-0.39
Tax paid
0.07
-0.05
-0.61
-0.23
Working capital
-4.62
-0.11
-3.45
1.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
93.72
-33.83
-18.13
-13.95
Op profit growth
1.28
-66.27
68.84
-17.15
EBIT growth
-29.29
-61.37
96.05
-12.97
Net profit growth
-43.76
-84.92
217.07
100.77
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
99.78
99.78
90.68
65.48
33.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
99.78
99.78
90.68
65.48
33.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.73
0.29
0.38
0.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Hemendra Bhailal Patel
Chairman & Managing Director
Satishkumar Asamal Mehta
Whole-time Director
Jayeshkumar Ashmal Mehta
Independent Director
Vinita Pankaj Maheshwari
Director
Parimal Patwa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ami Doshi
Independent Director
Manan Gajjar
Summary
Sagardeep Alloys Limited was originally incorporated as Sagardeep Alloyes Private Limited on February 13, 2007 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The name of the Company was changed to Sagardeep Alloys Private Limited on June 25, 2009. Thereafter, once again a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, upon change of name on conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company in the name of the Sagardeep Alloys Limited was granted by ROC on April 17, 2012. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in copper pipes, flats, coils, rods, plates and copper alloys consumables and trading of ferrous and non ferrous metals and alloys. The Company is the umbrella brand of Sagardeep Metals, established in 1972 and promoted by Mr. Asmal Mehta. The Company is a trusted and reputed manufacturer of copper alloys consumables, copper pipes and tubes, copper flats, copper coils, copper rods, copper anodes, copper nuggets and copper plates and also trades in stainless steel sheets / coils, rods. The production unit (Yard) is well equipped with for high quality products. The manufacturing facility of the Company is able to produce various types of copper and copper alloy products like sheets, pipes, tubes, copper & brass scrap, section, bus bar etc, in India and all over the world.The Companys clients are supplying to few well know companies and that has enabled the company to exhibit the traits of good quality, precise adherence to global standard
The Sagardeep Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is ₹48.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is 56.88 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagardeep Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is ₹22.15 and ₹40.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.75%, 3 Years at -15.43%, 1 Year at -19.73%, 6 Month at 6.33%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 13.33%.
