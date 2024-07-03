iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Share Price

28.65
(-3.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:59:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open29.58
  • Day's High29.71
  • 52 Wk High40.45
  • Prev. Close29.58
  • Day's Low28.65
  • 52 Wk Low 22.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.82
  • P/E56.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.87
  • Div. Yield0
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.61%

Non-Promoter- 26.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.06

17.06

17.06

17.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.36

10.54

9.99

9.49

Net Worth

28.42

27.6

27.05

26.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

65.48

33.8

51.08

62.4

yoy growth (%)

93.72

-33.83

-18.13

-13.95

Raw materials

-60.44

-29.46

-45.11

-58.16

As % of sales

92.29

87.16

88.3

93.19

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.12

-0.78

-0.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

0.31

2.33

0.78

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.42

-0.4

-0.39

Tax paid

0.07

-0.05

-0.61

-0.23

Working capital

-4.62

-0.11

-3.45

1.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

93.72

-33.83

-18.13

-13.95

Op profit growth

1.28

-66.27

68.84

-17.15

EBIT growth

-29.29

-61.37

96.05

-12.97

Net profit growth

-43.76

-84.92

217.07

100.77

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

99.78

99.78

90.68

65.48

33.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

99.78

99.78

90.68

65.48

33.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.73

0.73

0.29

0.38

0.67

View Annually Results

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Hemendra Bhailal Patel

Chairman & Managing Director

Satishkumar Asamal Mehta

Whole-time Director

Jayeshkumar Ashmal Mehta

Independent Director

Vinita Pankaj Maheshwari

Director

Parimal Patwa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ami Doshi

Independent Director

Manan Gajjar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

Summary

Sagardeep Alloys Limited was originally incorporated as Sagardeep Alloyes Private Limited on February 13, 2007 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The name of the Company was changed to Sagardeep Alloys Private Limited on June 25, 2009. Thereafter, once again a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, upon change of name on conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company in the name of the Sagardeep Alloys Limited was granted by ROC on April 17, 2012. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in copper pipes, flats, coils, rods, plates and copper alloys consumables and trading of ferrous and non ferrous metals and alloys. The Company is the umbrella brand of Sagardeep Metals, established in 1972 and promoted by Mr. Asmal Mehta. The Company is a trusted and reputed manufacturer of copper alloys consumables, copper pipes and tubes, copper flats, copper coils, copper rods, copper anodes, copper nuggets and copper plates and also trades in stainless steel sheets / coils, rods. The production unit (Yard) is well equipped with for high quality products. The manufacturing facility of the Company is able to produce various types of copper and copper alloy products like sheets, pipes, tubes, copper & brass scrap, section, bus bar etc, in India and all over the world.The Companys clients are supplying to few well know companies and that has enabled the company to exhibit the traits of good quality, precise adherence to global standard
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sagardeep Alloys Ltd share price today?

The Sagardeep Alloys Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹28.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is ₹48.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is 56.88 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagardeep Alloys Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is ₹22.15 and ₹40.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd?

Sagardeep Alloys Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.75%, 3 Years at -15.43%, 1 Year at -19.73%, 6 Month at 6.33%, 3 Month at 6.94% and 1 Month at 13.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagardeep Alloys Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.38 %

