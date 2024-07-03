Summary

Sagardeep Alloys Limited was originally incorporated as Sagardeep Alloyes Private Limited on February 13, 2007 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The name of the Company was changed to Sagardeep Alloys Private Limited on June 25, 2009. Thereafter, once again a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, upon change of name on conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company in the name of the Sagardeep Alloys Limited was granted by ROC on April 17, 2012. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in copper pipes, flats, coils, rods, plates and copper alloys consumables and trading of ferrous and non ferrous metals and alloys. The Company is the umbrella brand of Sagardeep Metals, established in 1972 and promoted by Mr. Asmal Mehta. The Company is a trusted and reputed manufacturer of copper alloys consumables, copper pipes and tubes, copper flats, copper coils, copper rods, copper anodes, copper nuggets and copper plates and also trades in stainless steel sheets / coils, rods. The production unit (Yard) is well equipped with for high quality products. The manufacturing facility of the Company is able to produce various types of copper and copper alloy products like sheets, pipes, tubes, copper & brass scrap, section, bus bar etc, in India and all over the world.The Companys clients are supplying to few well know companies and that has enabled the company to exhibit the traits of good quality, precise adherence to global standard

