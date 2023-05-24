Dear Members,

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 17th Annual Report along with Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. Financial highlights

The financial highlights for the year 2023-24 are as under:

Standalone (in lakhs)

Particulars for the year ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net revenue from Operations (Sales) 9173.35 8707.84 Profit Before Depreciation and Tax 153.71 146.37 Less: Depreciation 60.31 71.51 Profit Before Tax 93.40 74.86 Less: Tax Expense 18.29 21.30 Profit After Tax 75.11 53.56 EPS (Basic) 0.44 0.31 EPS (Diluted) 0.44 0.31

Consolidated (in Lakhs)

Particulars for the year ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net revenue from Operations (Sales) 9977.74 8707.84 Profit Before Depreciation and Tax 161.1 150.46 Less: Depreciation 65.95 73.14 Profit Before Tax 95.15 77.32 Less: Tax Expense 18.68 22.33 Profit After Tax 76.46 54.99 EPS (Basic) 0.47 0.32 EPS (Diluted) 0.47 0.32

2. State of company affairs:

During the year under review, your Company has achieved a total net sale of 9173.35 lakhs and Net Profit after Tax (NP) of 75.11 lakhs. There is decrease in sales and profit after tax during the current year in comparison to that of previous year. However, your directors are optimistic about the performance of the Company in the coming years.

3. Dividend

Your director feel that it is prudent to plough back the profits of the Company for future growth of the Company and therefore do not recommend any dividend for the year ended March 31st, 2024.

4. Transfer of Unclaimed Dividend to Investor Education and Protection Fund

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provision of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

5. Change in the nature of business, if any-

There is no change in the nature of business carried out by the Company in the Year 2023-2024.

6. Authorised capital, Issued Paid up and subscribed capital of the Company

The Authorized share capital of the Company is 20,00,00,000 consisting of 2,00,00,000 Equity Shares of 10 each. The Issued, Subscribed and paid Up Capital of the Company is 17,05,74,000 consisting of 1,70,57,400 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each.

During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorized Share Capital, Issued , Subscribed and Paid-up capital of the Company.

7. Change of Registered Office

During the year under review, there was no change in address of Registered office of the Company

8. Reserves

The Board of Directors has decided to retain the entire amount of profit in the profit and loss account. Accordingly, the Company has not transferred any amount to the Reserves for the year ended March 31,2024.

9. Subsidiary, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies

The Company has one wholly owned Indian Material Subsidiary company i.e. Sagardeep Engineers Private Limited. A statement containing the salient features of financial statement of our subsidiary in the prescribed format AOC-1 is appended to the financial statements of the Company.

10. Consolidated Financial Statement

The Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial year 2023-24 are prepared in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, Accounting Standards and as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Consolidated Financial Statement has been prepared on the basis of the audited financial statement of the Company as approved by their respective Board of Directors. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Act, the Financial Statements of the Company, the Consolidated Financial Statements along with all relevant documents and Auditors report thereon form part of this Annual Report.

11. Public Deposit

The Company has not accepted or renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the period under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing the details of deposits which are not in compliance with Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

12. Particulars of loan, Guarantees or Investment made under Section 186

During the year, the Company has given Corporate guarantee to its wholly owned subsidiary "SAGARDEEP ENGINEERS PRIVATE LIMITED" in connection with the loan taken by its wholly owned subsidiary under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. for details kindly refer Standalone Audit Report , Notes no. 36 of Notes to Account.

13. Extract of the annual return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with section134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, copies of the Annual Returns of the Company prepared in accordance with Section 92(1) of the Act read with Rule 11 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 are placed on the website of the Company www.sdalloys.com

14. Directors& Key Management Personnel

I. Composition of Board & Board Meetings

The Board of Directors of the Company has an optimum combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors. As on the date of this report, the Board comprises of 6(Six) Directors, out of which 2 are Executive Directors, 1 is Non-executive Director and 3 are Non-Executive Independent Directors that includes one Woman Director. The Chairman of the Board is an executive Director.

The Board of Directors duly met 6 (Six) times on 24/05/2023, 10/08/2023, 23/08/2023, 26/09/2023, 07/11/2023 and 08/02/2024 during the year. The Composition, category and attendance of each Director at the Board and Annual General Meeting of each Director in various companies is as follows:

Name of Director, Designation and Category No of Board Meetings held during the year No of Board Meetings attended during the year Attendance at the AGM Mr. Satishkumar A Mehta Chairman & Managing Director Promoter 6 6 Yes Mr. Jayeshkumar A Mehta$ Whole Time Director Promoter 6 1 Yes Mr. Hemendra B Patel Non-Executive Director Independent 6 2 Yes Mrs. Vinita P Maheshwari Non-Executive Director Independent 6 2 Yes

Name of Director, Designation and Category No of Board Meetings held during the year No of Board Meetings attended during the year Attendance at the AGM Mr. Parimal Patwa# Non-Executive Director NonIndependent 2 1 No Mr. Manan Gajjar Non-Executive Director Independent 6 5 Yes Mr. Amit Pachori Non-Executive Director Independent 3 2 Yes

NMr. Hemendrabhai Patel redesignated as Non-Executive NonIndependent Director w.e.f. 23/08/2023 #Mr. Parimal Patwa has been resigned from the office of Director w.e.f. 23/08/2023

II. INDUCTIONS

The following appointments were made

During the year, on the recommendation ofNomination and Remuneration Committee Mr. Amit Pachori was appointed as Additional Director under Independent Director category w.e.f August 23, 2023 and his appointment was regularised by shareholders of the company at 16th Annual General Meeting held on 28.09. 2023.

Mr Himendrabhai Patel has been re categorised from Non Executive Independent Director to Non Executive NonIndependent Director

Mr Deepak Sevak has been appointed as Chief financial Officer of the company w.e.f Februray 08, 2023

III. REAPPOINTMENT:

There were no re-appointment of any Director / KMP During the year.

IV. CESSATIONS:

During the year, the following directors/ key managerial personnel resigned from their office:

• Mr. Parimal Patwa has been resigned from the office of Non-Executive Director of the company effective from August 23, 2023

• Mr Himendrabhai Patel has been re categorised from Non Executive Independent Director to Non Executive Non-Independent Director

• Mr. Jayesh A Mehta resigned as Chief Financial officer of the company effective from 08/02/2024

V. Retirement by Rotation

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Companies Articles of Association, Mr. Satish A Mehta (DIN: 01958984) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his reappointment. Necessary resolution for his re-appointment is placed before the shareholder for approval.

VI. Familiarizations Programme of

Independent Directors

Pursuant to the requirements of the Listing Regulations, all the Independent Directors are familiarised with the operations and functioning of the Company at the time of their appointment and further the Company has put in place framework for a structured induction and familiarisation programmes for all its Directors, including the Independent Directors on an ongoing basis to familiarise them with the business and operations of the Company, new initiatives, regulatory updates, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, their roles, rights, duties and responsibilities vis-a-vis the Company, etc .

The Independent Directors have been updated with their roles, rights and responsibilities in the Company by specifying them in their appointment letter along with necessary documents, reports and internal policies to enable them to familiarize with the Companys procedures and practices. The Independent Directors regularly visit at factory and management update the IDs relating to the manufacturing process at factory. The Company endeavors, through presentations at regular intervals, to familiarize the Independent Directors with the strategy, operations and functioning of the Company and also with changes in the regulatory environment having a significant impact on the operations of the Company and the industry as a whole The Independent Directors also meet with senior management team of the Company in informal gatherings.

VII. Profile of Directors seeking appointment / reappointment

As required under regulation 36(3) of SEBI (LODR), 2015, particulars of the Directors retiring and seeking reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is annexed to the notice convening 17th Annual General Meeting.

VIII. Key Managerial Personnel

As on the date of this report, the following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel(s) of the Company:

a) Mr. Satishkumar A. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director

b) Mr. Jayeshkumar A. Mehta, Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer (upto 08.02.2024)

c) Ms. Anuja Jain, Company Secretary & Complaince Officer

d) Mr. Deepak Sevak, Chief Financial Officer (w.e.f 08.02.2024)

IX. Declaration from Independent Director

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given their declarations stating that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules made there under and in the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors meet the said criteria.

During the year under review the Independent Directors duly met pursuant to the provisions as specified in Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013 and the quorum was present throughout the meeting.

15. Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is duly constituted in accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. It adheres to the terms of reference which is prepared in compliance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The Members of the Committee are: -

Name Category & Position Number of meetings held Number of meetings attended Mr. Manan Gajjar Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 4 4 Mrs. Vinita Maheshwari Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4 Mr. Satishkumar Asamal Mehta Executive Director Member 4 4

Two third of the members are Independent Directors and all the members are financially literate. The composition, role, functions and powers of the Audit Committee are in line with the requirements of applicable laws and regulations. The Audit Committee shall oversee financial reporting process and disclosures, review financial statements, internal audit reports, related party transactions, financial and risk management policies, auditors qualifications, compliance with Accounting Standards etc. and oversee compliance with Stock Exchanges and legal requirements concerning financial statements and fixation of audit fee as well as payment for other services etc.

Four (4) Audit Committee meetings were held during the year 2023-24 at the Registered Office of the Company on 24/05/2023, 10/08/2023, 07/11/2023 and 08/02/2024.

16. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is constituted in accordance with SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 as amended from time to time. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the committee. the Committee Members are:

Name Category & Position Number of meetings held Number of meetings attended Mr. Manan Gajjar Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 5 5 Mrs. Vinita Maheshwari Non-Executive Independent Director Member 5 4 Mr. Hemendra B Patel Non-Executive Independent Director Member 5 4

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of sub-section (3) of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, formulated the policy setting out the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and policy relating to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees. The said policy is available on the website of the Company (www.sdalloys.com).

Five (5) meetings were held during the year 2023-24 on 24/05/2023, 10/08/2023, 23/08/2023 07/11/2023 and 08/02/2024.

17. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee is constituted in compliance with the requirements of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. Company Secretary is the Compliance Officer, who acts as the Secretary to the Committee and the Members of the Committee are:

Name Category & Position Number of meetings held Number of meetings attended Mrs. Vinita P Maheshwari Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 2 2 Mr. Hemendrabhai Patel Non-Executive Independent Director Member 2 2 Mr. Satishkumar A Mehta Managing Director Member 2 2 The Stakeholders Relationship Committee looks into

shareholders complaints related to transfer of shares, non

receipts of balance sheet besides complaints from SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Court and various Investor Forums. It oversees the performance of the Registrars and Transfer Agent, and recommends measures for overall improvement in the quality of investor services. The Company is in compliance with the SCORES, which has initiated by SEBI for processing the investor complaints in a centralized web-based redress system and online redressal of all the shareholders complaints.

Two (2) meeting was held during the year 2023-24 at the Registered Office of the Company on 24/05/2023 and 08/02/2024.

18. Compliance Officer

As on date of this report, the Compliance officer of the Company is Ms. Anuja Jain who is also designated as Company Secretary of the Company.

19. Statement on Formal Annual Evaluation of Board

Nomination and Remuneration Committee annually evaluates the performance of individual Directors, Committees, and of the Board as a whole in accordance with the formal system adopted by it. Further, the Board also regularly in their meetings held for various purposes evaluates the performance of all the Directors, committees and the Board as a whole. The Board considers the recommendation made by Nomination and Remuneration Committee in regard to the evaluation of board members and also tries to discharge its duties more effectively. Each Board members contribution, their participation was evaluated and the domain knowledge they bring. They also evaluated the manner in which the information flows between the Board and the Management and the manner in which the board papers and other documents are prepared and furnished. The Independent Directors at their separate meeting held on 29/03/2024 reviewed the performance of: Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, Chairman of the Company after taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. The directors also discussed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform the duties.

The details of evaluation process of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors, including Independent Directors have been provided under the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

20. Declaration regarding opinion of the Board with regard to integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) of the independent directors appointed during the year

The board hereby states that the independent directors appointed during the year possess requisite expertise and experience (including the proficiency) in terms of section 150 of the Act. The Independent Directors appointed during the year have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

21. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date or report.

22. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concerns status and Companys operations in future.

23. Auditors

1. Statutory Auditors

Your Company at its at the 14thAnnual General Meeting appointed M/s. Piyush J Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years i.e., from the Fourteenth Annual General Meeting till Nineteenth Annual General Meeting at a remuneration as may be fixed by the Board of Directors and Audit Committee in consultation with the Auditors thereof.

In accordance with the Companies Amendment Act, 2017, enforced on 7th May, 2018 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the appointment of Statutory Auditors is not required to be ratified at every Annual General Meeting.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. Piyush J Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in their report.

The Statutory Auditors have not reported any instance of fraud committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Companies Act,2013, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

2. Secretarial Auditor

M/s. Khandelwal Devesh & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad were appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct secretarial audit pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013. The secretarial audit of the Company has been conducted on a concurrent basis in respect of the matters as set out in the said rules and Secretarial Audit Report given by M/s. Khandelwal Devesh & Associates, Company

Secretaries, Secretarial Auditor of the Company forms part of this report and is marked as Annexure-II.

The said report contains no observation or qualification.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

During the period under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards notified by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. The Company has also undertaken an audit for the FY 2023-24 pursuant to SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMO/I/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 for all applicable compliances as per the Securities and Exchange Board of India Regulations and Circular/ Guidelines issued thereunder. The Report (Annual Secretarial Compliance Report) has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges on May 30, 2024 which is within 60 days of the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said report is annexed as Annexure-III.

Secretarial Audit of Material Unlisted Indian Subsidiary

Further as per the provisions of Regulation 24A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, M/s. Khandelwal Devesh & Associates, Company Secretaries, had undertaken secretarial audit of the Companys material subsidiary i.e., Sagardeep Engineers Private Limited for the FY 2023-24. The Audit Report confirms that the material subsidiary has complied with the provisions of the Act, Rules, Regulations and Guidelines and that there were no deviations or non-compliances.

The Board, at its meeting held on May 24, 2023, has reappointed M/s. Khandelwal Devesh &Associates, Company Secretaries, as Secretarial Auditor, for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2023-24 and 202425. The said report is annexed as Annexure-IV.

3. Cost Auditor

The provision of the section 148 of the Companies act, 2013 read with Rules 14 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

4. Internal Auditor

M/s Amit Uttamchandani & Associates, Chartered Accountant have been appointed as an Internal Auditor of the Company.

24. Personnel

The information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in the Report and marked as Annexure-V. No employee of the Company was in receipt of the remuneration exceeding the limits prescribed in the rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

25. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the Company.

26. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

1. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Nil

ii. the steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy: None

iii. the capital investment on energy conservation equipment: Nil

2. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:

i. the efforts made towards technology absorption: None

ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution: None

iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-

a) the details of technology imported : None

b) the year of import : N.A.

c) whether the technology been fully absorbed: N.A.

d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: N.A.

e) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

3. Foreign exchange Earnings & Outgo

• Foreign Exchange Earning: NIL

• Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

27. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The Company has no material significant transactions with its related parties which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All the related party transactions has been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee & Board of Directors of the Company. Your Company has entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered material in terms of Section 188 of the Act. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act, is applicable and disclosure is given under Annexure-VI. The Policy on Related Party Transactions is available on your Companys website

28. Managements Discussion and Analysis Report

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 (2) (e) of the Listing Regulations is given as Annexure-"VII" to this report.

29. Statement regarding the development and implementation of Risk Management Policy

The risk management process is followed by the company to ensure timely identification, categorization and prioritization of operational, financial and strategic business risks. Teams are authorized for managing such risks and updating it to the senior management. The Board and Audit Committee review on regular basis the risk assessment in the company.

30. Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy. The Company has also complied with the provisions related to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under the said Act to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. The Company received no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment during FY 2023-24.

31. Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy

The Company believes in the conduct of its affairs in a fair and transparent manner to foster professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behavior in its employees & stakeholders. The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy as a part of vigil mechanism.

Also, the Code of Business Conduct (Code) lays down important corporate ethical practices that shape the Companys value system and business functions and represents cherished values of the Company.

32. Adequacy of Internal Financial Control

The Company has designed and implemented a process driven framework for Internal Financial Controls (IFC) within the meaning of the explanation to Section 134(5)(e) of the Act. For the year ended March 31, 2024, the Board is of the opinion that the Company has sound IFC commensurate with the nature and size of its business operations and operating effectively and no material weaknesses exist. The Company has a process in place to continuously monitor the same and identify gaps, if any, and implement new and / or improved controls wherever the effect of such gaps would have a material effect on the Companys operations.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

33. Directors Responsibility Statement

In terms of Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors would like to state that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the Company for that period under review.

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

34. Listing

The equity shares of the Company are listed on NSE and the Company has paid the annual listing fees for the year 2023-24.

35. Corporate Governance.

Your Company has complied with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding corporate governance. A report on the Companys Corporate Governance practices and the Auditors Certificate on compliance of mandatory requirements thereof are attached as Annexure VIII.

36. Other Disclosures / Reporting

The Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions pertaining to these items during the year under review:

1. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise.

3. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any scheme save and except ESOPs referred to in this Report.

4. Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

5. Voting rights which are not directly exercised by the employees in respect of shares for the subscription/

purchase of which loan was given by the Company (as there is no scheme pursuant to which such persons can beneficially hold shares as envisaged under section 67(3)

(c) of the Companies Act, 2013).

37. Application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016)

During the year no application has been made or no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016).

38. Code For Prevention Of Insider Trading:

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives ("Code") as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in the Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a structured digital database ("SDD"), mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. To increase awareness on the prevention of insider trading in the organisation and to help the Designated Persons to identify and fulfill their obligations, regular trainings have been imparted to all designated persons by the Company

39. Details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof.

There is no such onetime settlement during the period under review

40. Secretarial Standards:

The Company has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Board Meetings and General Meetings.

41. Acknowledgement:

The Directors place on record their sincere thanks to the Bankers, business associates, consultants, customers, and employees for their continued support extended to your Companies activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledges gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

For and on behalf of board of directors