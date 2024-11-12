|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 19, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on September 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters. Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 28, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Independent DIrector Meeting held on March 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters. Sagardeep Alloys Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 08, 2024.1. Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.