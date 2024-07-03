Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
70.44
65.6
68.7
44.22
24.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
70.44
65.6
68.7
44.22
24.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.58
0.45
0.2
0.26
0.54
Total Income
71.01
66.05
68.9
44.48
25.19
Total Expenditure
69.09
64.2
66.97
44.54
23.83
PBIDT
1.93
1.84
1.94
-0.07
1.37
Interest
0.8
0.37
0.78
0.6
0.7
PBDT
1.13
1.48
1.15
-0.67
0.66
Depreciation
0.46
0.57
0.58
0.33
0.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.18
0.22
0.08
-0.01
0.08
Deferred Tax
-0.01
0.05
0.05
-0.04
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.5
0.63
0.43
-0.96
0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.5
0.63
0.43
-0.96
0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.5
0.63
0.43
-0.96
0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.3
0.38
0.26
-0.56
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.42
16.42
16.42
16.42
10.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.73
2.8
2.82
-0.15
5.55
PBDTM(%)
1.6
2.25
1.67
-1.51
2.67
PATM(%)
0.7
0.96
0.62
-2.17
0.97
