Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Nine Monthly Results

27.94
(1.64%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

70.44

65.6

68.7

44.22

24.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

70.44

65.6

68.7

44.22

24.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.58

0.45

0.2

0.26

0.54

Total Income

71.01

66.05

68.9

44.48

25.19

Total Expenditure

69.09

64.2

66.97

44.54

23.83

PBIDT

1.93

1.84

1.94

-0.07

1.37

Interest

0.8

0.37

0.78

0.6

0.7

PBDT

1.13

1.48

1.15

-0.67

0.66

Depreciation

0.46

0.57

0.58

0.33

0.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.18

0.22

0.08

-0.01

0.08

Deferred Tax

-0.01

0.05

0.05

-0.04

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.5

0.63

0.43

-0.96

0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.5

0.63

0.43

-0.96

0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.5

0.63

0.43

-0.96

0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.3

0.38

0.26

-0.56

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.42

16.42

16.42

16.42

10.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.73

2.8

2.82

-0.15

5.55

PBDTM(%)

1.6

2.25

1.67

-1.51

2.67

PATM(%)

0.7

0.96

0.62

-2.17

0.97

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

