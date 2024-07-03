iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

27.49
(-1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

35.14

30.18

29.34

25.98

26.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

35.14

30.18

29.34

25.98

26.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.13

0.12

0.15

0.14

0.25

Total Income

35.27

30.3

29.49

26.12

27.05

Total Expenditure

34.27

29.44

28.77

25.48

26.39

PBIDT

1

0.86

0.72

0.64

0.66

Interest

0.36

0.38

0.27

0.28

0.3

PBDT

0.64

0.49

0.44

0.36

0.36

Depreciation

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.15

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.12

0.09

-0.03

0.06

0.05

Deferred Tax

0.03

0.01

0.05

-0.01

-0.08

Reported Profit After Tax

0.33

0.23

0.26

0.15

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.33

0.23

0.26

0.15

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.33

0.23

0.26

0.15

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.2

0.14

0.16

0.09

0.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.42

16.42

16.42

16.42

16.42

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.84

2.84

2.45

2.46

2.46

PBDTM(%)

1.82

1.62

1.49

1.38

1.34

PATM(%)

0.93

0.76

0.88

0.57

0.85

