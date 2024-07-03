Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
35.14
30.18
29.34
25.98
26.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.14
30.18
29.34
25.98
26.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.13
0.12
0.15
0.14
0.25
Total Income
35.27
30.3
29.49
26.12
27.05
Total Expenditure
34.27
29.44
28.77
25.48
26.39
PBIDT
1
0.86
0.72
0.64
0.66
Interest
0.36
0.38
0.27
0.28
0.3
PBDT
0.64
0.49
0.44
0.36
0.36
Depreciation
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.15
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.12
0.09
-0.03
0.06
0.05
Deferred Tax
0.03
0.01
0.05
-0.01
-0.08
Reported Profit After Tax
0.33
0.23
0.26
0.15
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.33
0.23
0.26
0.15
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.33
0.23
0.26
0.15
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.2
0.14
0.16
0.09
0.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.42
16.42
16.42
16.42
16.42
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.84
2.84
2.45
2.46
2.46
PBDTM(%)
1.82
1.62
1.49
1.38
1.34
PATM(%)
0.93
0.76
0.88
0.57
0.85
No Record Found
