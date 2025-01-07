iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.83
(-0.68%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:20:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

65.48

33.8

51.08

62.4

yoy growth (%)

93.72

-33.83

-18.13

-13.95

Raw materials

-60.44

-29.46

-45.11

-58.16

As % of sales

92.29

87.16

88.3

93.19

Employee costs

-1.35

-1.12

-0.78

-0.64

As % of sales

2.06

3.32

1.53

1.02

Other costs

-2.63

-2.17

-2.1

-1.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.02

6.42

4.12

2.84

Operating profit

1.05

1.04

3.08

1.82

OPM

1.6

3.07

6.03

2.92

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.42

-0.4

-0.39

Interest expense

-0.81

-0.94

-0.92

-0.88

Other income

0.34

0.64

0.58

0.23

Profit before tax

0.07

0.31

2.33

0.78

Taxes

0.07

-0.05

-0.61

-0.23

Tax rate

96.29

-16.99

-26.08

-29.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.26

1.72

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.26

1.72

0.54

yoy growth (%)

-43.76

-84.92

217.07

100.77

NPM

0.22

0.77

3.38

0.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagardeep Alloys Ltd

