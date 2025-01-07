Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
65.48
33.8
51.08
62.4
yoy growth (%)
93.72
-33.83
-18.13
-13.95
Raw materials
-60.44
-29.46
-45.11
-58.16
As % of sales
92.29
87.16
88.3
93.19
Employee costs
-1.35
-1.12
-0.78
-0.64
As % of sales
2.06
3.32
1.53
1.02
Other costs
-2.63
-2.17
-2.1
-1.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.02
6.42
4.12
2.84
Operating profit
1.05
1.04
3.08
1.82
OPM
1.6
3.07
6.03
2.92
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.42
-0.4
-0.39
Interest expense
-0.81
-0.94
-0.92
-0.88
Other income
0.34
0.64
0.58
0.23
Profit before tax
0.07
0.31
2.33
0.78
Taxes
0.07
-0.05
-0.61
-0.23
Tax rate
96.29
-16.99
-26.08
-29.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.26
1.72
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.26
1.72
0.54
yoy growth (%)
-43.76
-84.92
217.07
100.77
NPM
0.22
0.77
3.38
0.87
