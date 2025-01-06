iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

28.02
(-5.27%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Sagardeep Alloys FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

0.31

2.33

0.78

Depreciation

-0.5

-0.42

-0.4

-0.39

Tax paid

0.07

-0.05

-0.61

-0.23

Working capital

-4.62

-0.11

-3.45

1.23

Other operating items

Operating

-4.98

-0.27

-2.12

1.38

Capital expenditure

6.43

0.01

0.42

0.03

Free cash flow

1.44

-0.25

-1.7

1.41

Equity raised

30.05

29.51

26.06

24.96

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-3.35

0.37

-0.17

0.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

28.15

29.63

24.18

26.83

