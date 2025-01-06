Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.31
2.33
0.78
Depreciation
-0.5
-0.42
-0.4
-0.39
Tax paid
0.07
-0.05
-0.61
-0.23
Working capital
-4.62
-0.11
-3.45
1.23
Other operating items
Operating
-4.98
-0.27
-2.12
1.38
Capital expenditure
6.43
0.01
0.42
0.03
Free cash flow
1.44
-0.25
-1.7
1.41
Equity raised
30.05
29.51
26.06
24.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-3.35
0.37
-0.17
0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
28.15
29.63
24.18
26.83
