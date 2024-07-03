Sagardeep Alloys Ltd Summary

Sagardeep Alloys Limited was originally incorporated as Sagardeep Alloyes Private Limited on February 13, 2007 by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat, at Ahmedabad. The name of the Company was changed to Sagardeep Alloys Private Limited on June 25, 2009. Thereafter, once again a fresh Certificate of Incorporation, upon change of name on conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company in the name of the Sagardeep Alloys Limited was granted by ROC on April 17, 2012. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading in copper pipes, flats, coils, rods, plates and copper alloys consumables and trading of ferrous and non ferrous metals and alloys. The Company is the umbrella brand of Sagardeep Metals, established in 1972 and promoted by Mr. Asmal Mehta. The Company is a trusted and reputed manufacturer of copper alloys consumables, copper pipes and tubes, copper flats, copper coils, copper rods, copper anodes, copper nuggets and copper plates and also trades in stainless steel sheets / coils, rods. The production unit (Yard) is well equipped with for high quality products. The manufacturing facility of the Company is able to produce various types of copper and copper alloy products like sheets, pipes, tubes, copper & brass scrap, section, bus bar etc, in India and all over the world.The Companys clients are supplying to few well know companies and that has enabled the company to exhibit the traits of good quality, precise adherence to global standards and maintaining of a thorough constant update on latest developments in the copper and copper alloy technology. On getting trading opportunity, the Company also does trades in stainless steel pipes, seamless pipes, welded pipes, tubes, sheets, coils, plates, welding electrodes and other similar products.Apart from increasing the capacity of the present line of products, the Company is also in the process of expanding and has already started commercial production of Copper Sulphate with a production capacity of 25MT/Month and in future will also start production of Ferrous Sulphate. The Company has taken factory land and shed on lease. The Company already produces copper scrap as one of raw material to produce copper sulphate and therefore, it would result in increase in margin of the Company. These products will improve the performance of the Company.The Company started trading in metal alloys business in 2008-09; further started manufacturing activity at Santej in Gandhinagar District of Gujarat in 2010. In 2014-15, it initiated the business of manufacturing chemical products, which was discontinued in June, 2015. It acquired a Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company known Sagardeep Engineers Pvt Ltd in 2015. The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 30,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 6 Crore in May, 2016. During the year 2020-21, the Company completed the installation work for new plant and machinery at existing factory at Santej, Gandhinagar, which includes up-gradation of some of existing machinery. It thereafter started commercial production of Copper Sulphate with a production capacity of 25 MT/ Month in Financial Year 2021-22.