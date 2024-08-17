Summary

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd is a leading supplier of primary packaging materials in India. They are in the business of manufacturing and marketing Aluminium foils and polyvinyl film based packing products for the pharmaceuticals industry. They are the first in India to manufacture dedicated high-end pharma packaging products like cold form blister and child-resistant-blister packaging. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Daman and Goa.The company was incorporated as Ess Dee Aluminium Pvt Ltd on February 10, 2004. The company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd on June 14, 2006. In the year 2004, the company completed the construction of the factort at Daman for manufacturing Aluminium foil based packaging products with the capacity of 3600 MTPA.In the year 2006, Atlanta Vinyl Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company thereby adding an additional unit for manufacturing Poly Vinyl Films based packaging products at Goa with the capacity of 4200 MTPA. Also, the company acquired the entire paid up capital of Flex Art Foil Pvt Ltd which is engaged in the business of printing aluminium foil based packaging products.In November 2006, the company commissioned the second cold rolling mill which enhanced the capcity from 3600 tpa to 9100 tpa. The company set up and commissioned PVdC coating line for barrier sensitive high end pharmaceutical producs.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the capcity of cold rolling

Read More