Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Share Price

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

1.95

Prev. Close

2.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

1.95

Day's Low

1.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-388.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:10 AM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.97%

Foreign: 57.97%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 3.82%

Institutions: 3.82%

Non-Institutions: 38.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,127.49

-351.18

149.84

660.82

Net Worth

-1,095.44

-319.13

181.89

692.87

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.39

426.57

772.79

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.9

-44.8

14.89

Raw materials

-5.59

-78.06

-277.73

-501.36

As % of sales

0

19,749.43

65.1

64.87

Employee costs

-3.75

-11.19

-29.99

-31.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-501.02

-500.87

-179.03

46.04

Depreciation

-39.91

-43.41

-44.22

-44.34

Tax paid

0

-10.09

48.92

-15.66

Working capital

9.06

-446.65

-52.77

-53.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-99.9

-44.8

14.89

Op profit growth

-9.77

318.73

-152.65

5.83

EBIT growth

-7.94

351.95

-171.42

6.06

Net profit growth

-1.94

292.72

-528.26

-39.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0

0.5

0.83

456.8

851.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.5

0.83

456.8

851.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

4.79

Other Income

0.16

0.18

7.4

44.92

8.23

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Sudip Dutta

Independent Director

Gautam Mukherjee

Independent Director

Dilip Phatarphekar

Whole-time Director

Debdeep Bhattacharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Summary

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd is a leading supplier of primary packaging materials in India. They are in the business of manufacturing and marketing Aluminium foils and polyvinyl film based packing products for the pharmaceuticals industry. They are the first in India to manufacture dedicated high-end pharma packaging products like cold form blister and child-resistant-blister packaging. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Daman and Goa.The company was incorporated as Ess Dee Aluminium Pvt Ltd on February 10, 2004. The company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd on June 14, 2006. In the year 2004, the company completed the construction of the factort at Daman for manufacturing Aluminium foil based packaging products with the capacity of 3600 MTPA.In the year 2006, Atlanta Vinyl Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company thereby adding an additional unit for manufacturing Poly Vinyl Films based packaging products at Goa with the capacity of 4200 MTPA. Also, the company acquired the entire paid up capital of Flex Art Foil Pvt Ltd which is engaged in the business of printing aluminium foil based packaging products.In November 2006, the company commissioned the second cold rolling mill which enhanced the capcity from 3600 tpa to 9100 tpa. The company set up and commissioned PVdC coating line for barrier sensitive high end pharmaceutical producs.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the capcity of cold rolling
